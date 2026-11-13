What We've Learned About The New Look Team Canada So Far

Part of Canada's growth was rolling four lines and eight defenders in the group stage, but in the quarterfinals, that impact backfired. Many of Canada's best defenders are used to playing bigger minutes, and it's part of them finding their flow. Getting 5-10 minutes less per game than their best are used to at times looks like it's cutting into their flow. Ultimately, Canada's fourth pairing of Kati Tabin and Sophie Jaques likely should see less time moving forward. Jaques' impact remains clear on the power play, but many of the issues she had early in her Team Canada career positionally and defensively have re-emerged at this tournament at times. Canada has rolled their lines consistently, but moving forward, if the goal is to win, they'll need to get more serious with their deployment. If Canada's only goal is to develop their roster, than they should still be giving more time to those who factor in prominently in the future.