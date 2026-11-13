What We've Learned About The New Look Team Canada So Far

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Hockey Canada
Hockey Canada
Nov 13, 2026 7:43 PMPublished Nov 13, 2026 7:43 PM
Canada's young roster advanced to the IIHF women's World Championship semi-finals, but Canada has been far from dominant in their recent games against Finland and Czechia. It's all part of the process, while their roster comes together.
Canada is through to the semi-finals at the IIHF World Championships. But it hasn't been smooth sailing. Fans and Canada's brass knew there would be growing pains, but after watching Finland and Czechia threaten, Canada looked closer to the middle of the pack than they do to the United States in their path toward the medal round.
Against Finland, Canada scored the fewest goals they've recorded against the Finns since 2011. Against Czechia, their nailbiting 3-2 win where Canada was pinned to their end for chunks of the third period was the most goals Canada has ever allowed against Czechia, and the fewest ever scored against Czechia.
Neither are stat lines Canadian fans were hoping to see, but fans and Canada's brass also knew there would be bumps along the way, and growing pains.
The Kids Are Alright
Rosalie Tremblay, Caitlin Kraemer, and Chloe Primerano have all made an impact at the 2026 World Championships for Canada. In the opening games, Rosalie Tremblay was one of, if not Canada's best forward. As the tournament has progressed, Caitlin Kraemer may be challenging for that moniker. They play different styles, but as Canada's future 1-2 down the middle, it's an extremely bright future ahead. Kraemer's confidence has grown with each game to where she's started asserting her physicality and taking her chances to score. On the back end, Chloe Primerano remains a work in progress, but continues to evolve into a force with the puck on her stick. As she matures defensively, she'll be Canada's top defender.
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Eight Defenders Does't Work
Part of Canada's growth was rolling four lines and eight defenders in the group stage, but in the quarterfinals, that impact backfired. Many of Canada's best defenders are used to playing bigger minutes, and it's part of them finding their flow. Getting 5-10 minutes less per game than their best are used to at times looks like it's cutting into their flow. Ultimately, Canada's fourth pairing of Kati Tabin and Sophie Jaques likely should see less time moving forward. Jaques' impact remains clear on the power play, but many of the issues she had early in her Team Canada career positionally and defensively have re-emerged at this tournament at times. Canada has rolled their lines consistently, but moving forward, if the goal is to win, they'll need to get more serious with their deployment. If Canada's only goal is to develop their roster, than they should still be giving more time to those who factor in prominently in the future.
This Is Only The Beginning
While Canada made positive strides and found players who can step in and make an impact immediately, the team clearly has more work to do in upgrading certain positions, and more so, finding better fits for international play. Not every player Canada has brought in is making a noticeable difference, and some have looked strong against weaker competition, and disappeared, or started making errors against tougher teams. It's clear now that Canada brought a few of their young players, notably Hayley McDonald and Sara Manness for the development experience. Their biggest impacts are ahead, not at this year's tournament. When they step forward, Canada will also bring in others to replace some of the players who didn't find their spot at this tournament. Nobody's job is safe with Canada as they continue the process of reworking this roster into a contender for gold in 2030.
Win Or Lose, 2026 Was Positive
Canadian fans went into this tournament knowing they weren't the gold medal favorite, and that few anticipated gold. Whether they win gold, silver, or even bronze, this was a step that needed to happen for Canada. The good news for Canada, is that some of the new faces they brought in immediately made an impact and can already be considered long term locks. Even 30-year-old Rebecca Leslie has made her mark as a player who should be considered part of Canada's future as a character veteran who can help guide the youth along. Others like Sarah Fillier have responded well to the added responsibility, and as mentioned, Kraemer and Tremblay are here to stay. Overall, this tournament will be nothing but a positive step in the right direction regardless of the medal Canada brings home.
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