What Will Team USA Look Like At The 2030 Olympics?

USA's collegiate select team has been strong in recent seasons, and this year their U-18 national team captured World Championship gold. Young members of their collegiate team who stood out in this summer's series against Canada include Kelly Gorbatenko, Maggie Scannell, Bella Fanale, and Laney Potter, among others. At the U-18 level, forward Jane Daley set a new single tournament goal scoring record at the U-18 World Championships. She was joined by standouts including Chyna Taylor, Maggie Averill, Kylie Amelkovich, and Morgan Stickney.