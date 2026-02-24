While 3-on-3 Overtime Took Critique, 3-on-3 Hockey Is Still On The Olympic Radar For 2034

“The goal is not only to promote and develop the new 3x3 discipline within the Americas but also to get a confirmation that our new format is well accepted by the teams and fans—proof of concept, as it were," said Florian Mayer, the IIHF’s 3x3 Sport Manager at the time. "Additionally, it is a great development format for the IIHF’s Associate Members to compete on an international level and participate in our development sessions. But our biggest goal is still to add the 3x3 discipline into the 2034 Winter Olympics.”