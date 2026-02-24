While 3-on-3 Overtime Took Critique, 3-on-3 Hockey Is Still On The Olympic Radar For 2034

While many fans and critics spoke out about the impact of losing an Olympic gold medal game in 3-on-3 overtime, the Olympic Games themselves still have 3-on-3 hockey on the radar for inclusion as a new sport, and women's hockey would be a benefactor.
There was an abundance of discussion following the 2026 Olympics, including complaints about 3-on-3 hockey deciding the Olympic men's and women's gold medal games.
"You take four players off the ice, now hockey's not hockey anymore," said Canadian men's hockey head coach Jon Cooper following their gold medal loss to Team USA. "There's a reason overtime and shootouts are in play — it's all TV-driven to end games, so it's not a long time. There's a reason why (3-on-3) is not in the Stanley Cup final or playoffs."
While there are critics of 3-on-3 hockey to decide 5-on-5 games, the International Olympic Committee and IIHF still have their sights set on the inclusion of a new event, 3-on-3 hockey, for the 2034 Olympics, which will be played in Utah, USA.
The format is being utilized by the IIHF to help support developing hockey nations, as less player pool depth, smaller facilities, and lower costs are associated with 3-on-3 hockey.
Inevitably, 3-on-3 hockey could see a larger tournament with more teams due to those reductions in player pool requirements. For example, Austria, a nation that has failed to qualify for the Olympic women's hockey tournament could become an Olympic 3-on-3 nation with PWHL players Theresa Schafzahl and Anna Meixner. Similarly, rising nations like Slovakia with young NCAA stars including Ema Tothova, Nela Lopusanova, Tatiana Blichova, Michaela Sophia Paulinyova, and Lilien Benakova, could be a powerful 3-on-3 nation if they fall short of 5-on-5 qualification.
“The goal is not only to promote and develop the new 3x3 discipline within the Americas but also to get a confirmation that our new format is well accepted by the teams and fans—proof of concept, as it were," said Florian Mayer, the IIHF’s 3x3 Sport Manager at the time. "Additionally, it is a great development format for the IIHF’s Associate Members to compete on an international level and participate in our development sessions. But our biggest goal is still to add the 3x3 discipline into the 2034 Winter Olympics.”
3-on-3 may not be a format many appreciate when it comes to deciding a 5-on-5 game, but it is a format of hockey that the IIHF and IOC see value in moving forward.