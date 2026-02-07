With History Already Made, Italy Eyes More In Women's Hockey

"This victory was so emotional, but we always believed in it. It's a testament to the hard work we put in with the team; in the locker room, we knew we could make such a debut," captain Nadia Mattivi said in a translated statement. "However, we know there are other tough matches to come; we need to reset and stay focused. It's also great to win in front of this crowd; we actually have a seventh player on the ice with us, and she gave us a tremendous boost right from the warmup. All this in a group led by a staff that has always believed in us from the start."