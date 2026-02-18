Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Preview: Can Sweden Go All The Way?

If you'd asked 100 people prior to the Olympic Games who they believed would be competing in the women's hockey bronze medal, it would have been astounding for even five people to pick Sweden and Switzerland.
The vast majority of fans and pundits believed Czechia and Finland would be fighting it out for bronze as they have the last two World Championships. Even if people had predicted an upset, the bulk of those still would have wagered on Czechia or Finland surviving the quarterfinals.
Sweden however, should surprise no one with the rapid development the nation has seen since 2022. Their program has time and again shown they belong among the top group, and Sweden is only getting better with wave after wave of prospects headed to the PWHL, NCAA, and at every other rank. Switzerland has taken their own route to building the PostFinance Women's League, and while they remain a nation who relies heavily on stars, those stars have come to play.
If there's one player to watch outside the crease in this game, it's Alina Muller. She's stepped into a conversation at this tournament as fans saw her more isolated as Switzerland's best player in a new light. Muller has been dominant every single game at the Olympics, walking through checkers from Canada, the United States, and pretty much every other nation. She was clutch in Switzerland's round robin shootout win over Czechia, and she was clutch scoring Switzerland's lone goal against Finland in their 1-0 quarterfinal victory. She was great in her own zone, strong on pucks, and showed she can create separation, beat players with a move, and has plenty of finish. If there was every any question, there shouldn't be anymore, Alina Muller is among the very best on the planet, and it's a fact Sweden must prepare for.
When your captain is Lara Stalder, you're probably a team who embraces physicality and an edge. But there were times when the Swiss took penalties they just didn't need to take. Young star Ivana Wey is just that, a star, but she will need to avoid the penalty box. She'll be fine once she reaches the PWHL, but until then, there needs to be an element of restraint in her game. It wasn't just her however, as Switzerland was the third most penalized team in the tournament tied with Canada.
There will be a PWHL team ready to snap up Andrea Brandli. And not as a third goalie, or even a backup, but as a goalie ready to take on a tandem, or starting role herself. After missing the first two games of the tournament due to norovirus, the former NCAA national champion with Ohio State, and reigning SDHL Goaltender of the Year who looks destined to repeat that title, Brandli stepped in and starred. In the quarterfinals and semifinals Brandli stopped 83-of-86 shots she faced, good for a .965 save percentage in those two games. It wasn't just the quantity of shots, but the quality that was astounding. Brandli stopped multiple point blank opportunities against both Finland and Canada, showed composure, a willingness to challenge shooters, and calmness in her movement. She's been so good, can she do it one more time? If so, it will be difficult for Sweden to win.
From the veteran line of Sara Hjalmarsson, Lisa Johansson, and Hanna Thuvik, or young stars like Hilda Svensson and Mira Hallin up front, every player was serving a role, and making their mark. Hanna Olsson has been a major threat up front for Sweden as well, and Lina Ljungblom has been one of the tournament's best on the face-off dot. On the blueline, it was even more impressive, although they certainly missed Jenna Raunio against USA. Maja Nylen Persson and Mira Jungaker, along with veteran Anna Kjellbin were solid shift after shift for the Swedes.
Sweden was able to fire more shots against Team USA than any other team in the tournament recording 23. This team has something the Swiss don't, depth that can score. Switzerland may have the top line in this game, but the Swede's have better depth and continue as a program to take strides forward. Sweden is not the underdog in this game. If there's a major question for Sweden, it's who will play in net. Ebba Svensson Traff has been their starter, but they pulled her against the Americans.
A few more Swede's will join the PWHL this season with NCAA forward Thea Johansson and Josefin Bouveng set to declare. There's also a chance Hanna Thuvik declares, which would be a positive for the nation. Johansson is currently Sweden's leading scorer, although she did most of her damage during the group phase. Coming up big for Sweden on this stage, with more than half the PWHL's general managers sitting in the crowd for the bronze medal game, would be a huge moment for Johansson, Bouveng, and Thuvik. Thuvik has shown checking line versatility alongside Hjalmarsson with Sweden, not just generating chances, but killing opposing attacks, blocking shots, and playing hard along the walls. There's no extra motivation needed, but even if it's in a deep corner of their minds, there is not just a medal on the line for the Swedes, but for most of their roster which will come to the PWHL over the next few seasons, a lasting impression with career implications is certainly there.