Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Preview: Can Sweden Go All The Way?

A few more Swede's will join the PWHL this season with NCAA forward Thea Johansson and Josefin Bouveng set to declare. There's also a chance Hanna Thuvik declares, which would be a positive for the nation. Johansson is currently Sweden's leading scorer, although she did most of her damage during the group phase. Coming up big for Sweden on this stage, with more than half the PWHL's general managers sitting in the crowd for the bronze medal game, would be a huge moment for Johansson, Bouveng, and Thuvik. Thuvik has shown checking line versatility alongside Hjalmarsson with Sweden, not just generating chances, but killing opposing attacks, blocking shots, and playing hard along the walls. There's no extra motivation needed, but even if it's in a deep corner of their minds, there is not just a medal on the line for the Swedes, but for most of their roster which will come to the PWHL over the next few seasons, a lasting impression with career implications is certainly there.