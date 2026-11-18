It's one thing to bring your best, but Canada didn't always play their best players. Canada rolled eight defenders throughout the tournament, and it hurt their flow and competitiveness. In the gold medal game, USA's blueline saw Megan Keller, Laila Edwards, and Caroline Harvey all suit up for more than 20 minutes. Canada didn't have a defender hit the 20 minutes mark. That includes Renata Fast and Nicole Gosling, their top pair. In other words, Canada was by choice, deploying defenders outside their top four more often against USA's best players. While Jaques has clear offensive capabilities, her decision making with the puck was questionable at many points in the tournament, and Ambrose, who was often on Canada's power play, is coming off a PWHL season where she did not register a goal, and had only six assists. Similar questions could be asked about Chloe Primerano, who struggled defensively in the tournament at times, and was among Canada's bottom defenders in time-on-ice, but was regularly featured on Canada's top power play unit. Canada's power play was a major downfall of the team in the gold medal game as they failed to not only score, but often to register any shots or chances against USA. Playing their sharpest players, instead of saving specialty players for those moments may have benefitted Canada.