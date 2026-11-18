Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Allie Arrick
Allie Arrick
Nov 18, 2026 12:54 PMPublished Nov 18, 2026 12:54 PM
Updated Nov 18, 2026 6:23 PM
Canada is coming home with silver medals for the third straight international tournament against their rival United States. Fans knew it was likely with Canada's youth movement underway. Here's a look at what went well, what didn't, and what's to come for Canada.
Canada took silver at the 2026 IIHF women's World Championships. It was a result many expected, but that no Canadian, including the players and staff, are satisfied with. With so many new faces, including several current NCAA players, Canada knew this roster would take time to come together.
By their seventh game of the tounament, the 2026 gold medal game against the United States, however, Canada was no closer to their rivals than they were at the beginning of the event.
As you peel back each layer of the performance, and examine the outcome player by player, it's clear Canada still has room to grow, and adjust their approach toward the future.
What Went Well For Canada
Sarah Fillier was Canada's star at this tournament, scoring in each game she played, including both of Canada's goals in the gold medal game. Her line of Jessie Eldridge and Rosalie Tremblay was consistently Canada's best. Tremblay, Canada's youngest player, took over as their top line centre despite being only 18, and she was supported by second line centre Caitlin Kraemer, who is only 20. Both showed they're capable of being current members of Team Canada, and contributing. Kraemer led all Canadians in time-on-ice in the gold medal game playing 21:56.
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Canada also got quality contributions from Eldridge, Nicole Gosling, Sarah Wozniewicz, and Rebecca Leslie, none of whom were on Canada's Olympic roster.
Canada's renewed roster certainly wasn't less competitive with the United States, but they also didn't manage to close the gap at all in the present, but for Canada, it's all about 2030, and fans should take comfort in knowing that new pieces to that puzzle gained valuable experience at the 2026 tournament.
What Didn't Go Well For Canada
It's one thing to bring your best, but Canada didn't always play their best players. Canada rolled eight defenders throughout the tournament, and it hurt their flow and competitiveness. In the gold medal game, USA's blueline saw Megan Keller, Laila Edwards, and Caroline Harvey all suit up for more than 20 minutes. Canada didn't have a defender hit the 20 minutes mark. That includes Renata Fast and Nicole Gosling, their top pair. In other words, Canada was by choice, deploying defenders outside their top four more often against USA's best players. While Jaques has clear offensive capabilities, her decision making with the puck was questionable at many points in the tournament, and Ambrose, who was often on Canada's power play, is coming off a PWHL season where she did not register a goal, and had only six assists. Similar questions could be asked about Chloe Primerano, who struggled defensively in the tournament at times, and was among Canada's bottom defenders in time-on-ice, but was regularly featured on Canada's top power play unit. Canada's power play was a major downfall of the team in the gold medal game as they failed to not only score, but often to register any shots or chances against USA. Playing their sharpest players, instead of saving specialty players for those moments may have benefitted Canada.
In her first two seasons as head coach for the Montreal Victoire, Kori Cheverie struggled with deployment and ice time allocation, which many attributed to directly resulting in Montreal's early playoff exit those seasons.
Facing USA, Canada's best players looked a little one-tone. When USA attacks, they're in Canada's face with speed, tenacity, and an edge. Canada's best players aren't soft, but they also don't have the same bite that many American players bring. That's an element Canada will need to look for within their player pool, because when push came to shove, it was Canada who was being pushed.
Who Underperformed?
Underperformed is relevant to expectations, and for many players on this team, like Canada's youngest members, expectations were tempered. For others however, Canada needed them to step forward in a bigger way.
Up front, Daryl Watts was invisible for much of the tournament, in particular in Canada's biggest games. She was a non-factor on both sides of the puck, including on special teams, and was outperformed by players like Rebecca Leslie, who is a stylistically similar player. No one is writing Watts off Canada's roster moving forward because her skill is evident, but the question is if she can step up and drive offense.
Similarly, Danielle Serdachny was one of only two forwards not to score for Canada, with the other being Hayley McDonald. Serdachny looked poised to break out at any moment in the tournament. She used her size, got to the right spots, but couldn't finish. There may still be a place for her with Canada, but it may also come with adaptation of doing other things. Still, with veterans like Marie-Philip Poulin, Julia Gosling, and Jennifer Gardiner on the outside looking in at this event, the push for roster spots will be real moving forward.
On the back end, Sophie Jaques struggled throughout the tournament. Her play in the PWHL, which has been exceptional, has yet to align with what she can do internationally. There are likely better options out there compared to Kati Tabin as well, who saw limited ice and had a limited impact. Canada may have been wiser to fill this spot with an up and comer to build for the future, and it's likely the path they'll take moving forward.
The problem for Canada, was that they needed bigger performances from some players, including co-captain Laura Stacey, but they didn't get the big game production.
It was always going to be an adjustment without the clutch veterans they've relied on for so long, but Canada remains heading in the right direction...although the future will likely come with more roster turnover.
Who Is Next In Line?
Canada brought players like Hayley McDonald and Sara Manness along for the experience, although it could be argued Manness may have benefitted the team down the middle by the end of the event.
What's certain, is that there will be more new faces taking roster spots in the future. Canadian forwards including Watts, Serdachny, Stacey, Kristin O'Neill, and Emma Maltais are all on watch. It's not that they can't contribute and aren't capable of being on Team Canada, it's that there may be young faces who can do similar things, but who are on an upward trajectory in their careers, not sitting at or near their ceiling. It's why Brianne Jenner and others were left off this season. No one questioned whether Jenner was good enough to be on Team Canada and contribute this season, which she was, but the question was where she'd be in 2030.
On the back end that list includes Jaques, Tabin, and Ambrose, while the crease, aside from Kayle Osborne's third position, looks locked.
Who is next in line? There's a long list of prospects who could step in very soon. Up front, Canada could continue to look at youth including Adrianna Milani, Sofia Ismael, Stryker Zablocki, Claire Murdoch, Charlotte Pieckenhagen, Caileigh Tiller, Abby Stonehouse, Sarah Paul, Alexia Aubin, Jocelyn Amos, Emma Pais, Grace Outwater, Eloise Caron, and Mackenzie Alexander are all going to, or at least all should be, getting looks from the NCAA ranks, among others, up front. Canada's national blueline depth is a little more sparse in the NCAA, but Canada will be looking at Kate Manness, Makayla Watson, Ava Murphy, Danica Maynard, Rosalie Breton, Piper Grober, Emma Venusio, Keira Hurry, and Aynsley D'Ottavio would all get looks. In net, Canada has a good pipeline in the NCAA, but all their best goaltending prospects are already with the program, or pros.
From the PWHL, the list is long. Rebecca Leslie is proof that the PWHL can win players a roster spot with Canada. Canada will likely look at bringing in one or both of Julia Gosling and Jennifer Gardiner at some point again. But they'll also be closely monitoring the performance of Issy Wunder, Abby Hustler, Anne Cherkowski, and Abby Newhook this season. On the back end, that list will include Sara Swiderski, Mae Batherson, and former Canadian national team members like Ashton Bell, Micah Zandee-Hart, and Jaime Bourbonnais. In net, competition will come from Raygan Kirk and Hannah Murphy.
New general manager Daniele Sauvageau now has an entire year to scout for her next World Championship roster, and you can bet that she'll bring more surprises, and a more thought out mix of players to the 2027 tournament in her home province of Quebec.
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