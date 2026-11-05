World Championship Power Rankings: USA Favored For Gold, Hosts Hope To Avoid Relegation

It's becoming a now-or-never situation in Finland. Their national pipeline is nearly empty, their development system has collapsed, and they have no prospects knocking at the door to make a major impact. It's a fall that has included the relegation of their U-18 team for the first time in the nation's history in men's or women's hockey at any level. Still, the current core is strong and loaded with PWHL talent. But as their veteran group ages, this Olympic cycle will be the last Finland remains among global powers unless something changes rapidly. Winning a medal at this tournament could help propel the nation forward.