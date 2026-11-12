World Championship Power Rankings: USA Still On The Path For Gold Heading To Elimination Round

Women's Hockey Roundtable
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JIHF
JIHF
Nov 12, 2026 12:55 PMPublished Nov 12, 2026 12:55 PM
USA remains heavily favored for gold at the women's 2026 IIHF World Championships, and again land atop the Power Rankings heading into the quarterfinals. They're followed by Canada, and a fierce competition for bronze.
The 2026 women's IIHF World Championships have entered the quarterfinals. It's now lose and go home, or win and advance for a chance to play for a medal. USA enters as the top ranked team and are the heavy favorites for gold.
Japan and Austria will play for relegation, which is perhaps the early surprise of the tournament as Denmark has been beaten to a pulp throughout group play, and they entered as the bottom ranked program. Austria beat Denmark at the Division 1A World Championships, but they won't have that chance this time around, instead, they'll need to beat Japan, who has significantly more experience at this level.
Here's a look at THN's Power Rankings heading into the quarterfinals featuring the eight teams still in the hunt for gold.
1. USA
This is a well-oiled machine. The strength of this roster goals well beyond Caroline Harvey, Taylor Fox, and Aerin Frankel. There isn't a line on this team that can't punish an opponent and take advantage of even the smallest mistake. It's gold or bust for USA.
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2. Canada
Canada went young, and players like Caitlin Kraemer, Rosalie Trembley, and Chloe Primerano, along with the duo of Jessie Eldridge and Sarah Fillier, have been driving this team forward. Ann-Renee Desbiens remains a difference maker in net as well. Canada's blueline remains susceptible to errors, but it could be improved if Canada rids itself of their unsustainable eight-player rotation on the back end. Kori Cheverie may need to do some shuffling to reignite the roster, and this is a good time to test things out.
3. Sweden
The only nation in the world actively closing the gap toward Canada and USA is Sweden. They have speed, they have skill, and they have a roster that is still improving as their youth are central to the success of this roster. Now is their time to get over the hump by advancing to their second straight semi-final in international competition.
4. Finland
Finland was the perennial bronze medal favorite, and they still have that ability with an impressive veteran core. Finland's top group of Nieminen, Karvinen, Tapani, Holopainen, and Vainikka remain capable of winning a medal. Time is running out for Jenni Hiirikoski who at this tournament became the first ever woman to play 100 World Championship games, and another medal would be a wonderful way to celebrate that accomplishment.
5. Germany
Beating Czechia and Switzerland in the same tournament marked an incredible moment for Germany. Hopefully it sparks more investment into girls and women's hockey development in the nation where they transition from just being happy to be there, and really aim for a medal in 2030. A deep blueline and solid goaltending from Sandra Abstreiter have been key to their success. Beating Finland would be a high water mark for this nation.
6. Switzerland
The lack of depth in Switzerland's system has never been more on display than at this tournament. Without Lara Stalder and Lara Christen, Switzerland has faltered at this event. It's not even clear at this point whether they'll lean on Andrea Brändli or Saskia Maurer in this game. What needs to happen is another milestone performance from Alina Müller who is the best player ever to don a Swiss jersey.
7. Czechia
From two bronze medals, to a team that was beatable by every opponent they faced, Czechia has fallen. They have a group of youth who will get better in the future, but missing a line of veterans who typically would have factored into the top half of their lineup has proven insurmountable for the Czechs. Facing Canada, it will take a miracle performance to avoid a very early end to this tournament, and a lower ranking heading to 2027.
8. Denmark
Denmark has been far from powerful allowing 10 goals against both Canada and Sweden. Facing the USA in the quarterfinals, this could be really really ugly. Still, Denmark found a way to avoid relegation as hosts, and that is commendable.
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