Opinion: As The Talent Pool Continues To Drain, The PWHL's Aggressive Expansion Plans Will Be Put To The Test

Retirement has not been a significant issue for the league to date, but this offseason watching Claire Thompson, Hannah Brandt, and Savannah Harmon announce their retirement, followed by injuries to players like Marie-Philip Poulin and Corinne Schroeder that will impact their seasons, and the pregnancy announcements of Blayre Turnbull, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Britta Curl-Salemme, and Jincy Roese, and the league has lost as much or more top end talent than the 2026 PWHL Draft brought in, and that's before talent was dispersed across four additional rosters. And the announcements regarding players who will miss time this season, may not be done.