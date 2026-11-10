Opinion: Despite Two Lopsided Results, The Benefits Of The IIHF's Balanced Groupings Are Evident

While people who don't understand the international landscape may point at the lopsided scored between Canada and Denmark, and USA and Austria as a blemish on the new system, Sweden's 4-1 win over Finland provides a much more empowering view. Sweden's win over Finland was their first in 19 years at the World Championships. For almost the entirety of that span, Sweden didn't even get the chance to play nations like Finland. They'd beat the lowest ranked nations, only to get beat themselves in the quarterfinals. This was however, a nation that took Canada to overtime in 2023, and fell 4-1 to Canada this season in their group play match up.