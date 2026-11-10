Opinion: Despite Two Lopsided Results, The Benefits Of The IIHF's Balanced Groupings Are Evident

Women's Hockey Roundtable
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JIHF
JIHF
Nov 10, 2026 5:54 PMPublished Nov 10, 2026 5:54 PM
Forget the pair of lopsided decisions many are pointing to. The IIHF's return to balanced groupings at the IIHF women's World Championships is already paying dividends for nations who were previously trapped in Group B.
Anyone criticizing the IIHF's move to get rid of the antiquated and paternalistic tiered groupings of the past is looking only at a pair of results, not the bigger picture.
Certainly, watching Canada outshoot Denmark 74-6 and outscore them 10-0, and USA outshoot Austria 66-5 and outscore them 11-1 was not easy. But the opportunity for Denmark to play Canada, and Austria to face the United States would not have been once in a career opportunities...because they would have never happened before.
For those nations, the pain of facing those the world's two top teams is mitigated by an opportunity to test themselves against the best players and programs in the world. A new generation of athletes were just given a measuring stick to aspire to, something that never would have happened in the past.
The 2025 tournament was also the final time two programs would be relegated and two promoted. Denmark and Austria were the two who found their way up this season, but next year, only France is coming up. When it turns to one team moving in each direction, the gap won't be as stark each season, and the best in the world will more frequently face one another.
Perhaps more important than the career-defining opportunities to face, and in Austria's case score a goal against nations like Canada and USA, is the impact on other nations who have toiled in Group B of tiered international competition for too long at the top division.
Sweden for example, may be the third best team in this tournament. But they've been stuck in Group B for years, only earning the opportunity to play top competition in elimination quarterfinal games. This year, Sweden gets to play not only second tier teams within the top division, but they get to prove themselves against teams directly above them in the IIHF world rankings like Finland, Czechia, and Switzerland.
While people who don't understand the international landscape may point at the lopsided scored between Canada and Denmark, and USA and Austria as a blemish on the new system, Sweden's 4-1 win over Finland provides a much more empowering view. Sweden's win over Finland was their first in 19 years at the World Championships. For almost the entirety of that span, Sweden didn't even get the chance to play nations like Finland. They'd beat the lowest ranked nations, only to get beat themselves in the quarterfinals. This was however, a nation that took Canada to overtime in 2023, and fell 4-1 to Canada this season in their group play match up.
For a team to get out of Group B, it was a multi-year process, that could see turnover, injuries, or retirements impact their competitiveness in the future, instead of getting the year-over-year opportunity to face Canada, USA, and the rest of the best.
In another key example at the 2026 World Championships, Germany beat Czechia 2-1 in a shootout. Since competing in the inaugural World Championships in 1990, Germany has never medaled, and they've spent the bulk of their international time in Group B at the top division. This year with the balanced group system, Germany proved themselves by beating Czechia 2-1 in a shootout, and if they can beat Switzerland, they'll finish second in their pool behind only the United States. It would give them a highly favourable match up in the quarterfinals, opening the door to finally play for a medal.
Returning to balanced groups using snake rankings was never intended to be for Canada and USA. Those teams have dominated at the World Championships for 36 years. The new system however, gives the lowest ranked nations their first chance to measure themselves against nations ahead of them in the world rankings, including the top teams who they would never have been able to face in the past; and more importantly, it will allow the middle of the pack to earn their ranking.
In the past, teams in Group B had no legitimate path to enter the top four in the IIHF's rankings. Now however, that door is open via head-to-head competition. In Denmark, that process is already well underway with Sweden and Germany picking up key wins over nations ranked above them, which will ultimately pay dividends for the growth of their programs, while providing more balanced international competition for years to come.
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