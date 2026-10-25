Opinion: The PWHL Should Return To The Coach's Challenge For 2026-27

With a Coach's Challenge in place in almost every other major league, the onus rests with teams playing the game. In the PWHL, the league controls the outcome unilaterally. With the removal of a delay of game penalty for a mistaken challenge, it actually increased the frequency of reviews as coaches and players continued to advocate for reviews knowing there was no risk to their team, and it was often a way for those teams to stop momentum and reset following a goal, whether or not a review was warranted.