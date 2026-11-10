Ranking The PWHL's Newest Names And Logos For The Clutch, Havoc, Vanguards, And Sea Lions

Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Nov 10, 2026 2:03 PMPublished Nov 10, 2026 2:03 PM
The San Jose Sea Lions are the clear winners of the PWHL's expansion names and logos, while the Vegas Vanguards, Detroit Clutch, and Hamilton Havoc following. Here's our initial rankings of the PWHL's new branding.
The PWHL has unveiled four new names and logos. The league's expansion markets now have names in the Detroit Clutch, Hamilton Havoc, Vegas Vanguards, and San Jose Sea Lions.
While each logo and how it will look on jerseys next season is still to be seen, and opinions on the logos themselves will be subjective, the league has added new looks to their repertoire the will keep fans talking.
The PWHL leaned into alliteration in their naming this time around, and also added a trio of logos with animals, adding to the Vancouver Goldeneyes' logo that brought the first of its kind last season.
Here's a look at Ian Kennedy's logo/name rankings from top to bottom.
1. San Jose Sea Lions
San Jose Sea Lions / PWHL
Picking a clear loser is far more challenging for this round of expansion, but picking a winner was simple. Not only did San Jose bring in a unique color scheme, but they hit a home run with their logo, a sea lion emerging from the water, in an almost wave-like fashion. Their alternate word mark logo was the best of the bunch as well with a wave traveling through the San Jose Sea Lions name. If there's any critique, it's that female sea lions are referred to as cows, which is not the most complimentary connection for a women's sports franchise, but as the league said, sea lions are agile, fiercely protective, and there's no denying the connection to the Bay Area and Pacific Ocean.
San Jose Sea Lions
2. Vegas Vanguards
Vegas Vanguards / PWHL
There's a Google spike happening right now for "Vanguard." And no, it's not the kit fox displayed in their logo. The good news is, the definition, a 'leader in a movement' doesn't really matter because the kit fox logo, with a Vegas 'V' outlining the city's noted star looks great. Las Vegas' year one jerseys were by far the worst, but this logo on a slight redesign next season could make the Vegas Vanguards look one of the sharpest in the league. The PWHL managed to turn this abstract concept into a concrete look, and that's a positive. The league also wisely avoided a connection to the Golden Knights, and gambling. Both were positives, and brought in positive elements of Las Vegas that extend beyond the Strip.
3. Detroit Clutch
Detroit Clutch / PWHL
At first, this one took some warming up to. Yes, the connection to Detroit's automotive industry was clear, and the league posed it alongside the Art Deco designs in the city. The double entendre of clutch performance with Detroit Clutch of a manual vehicle was interesting as well. The logo itself feels underwhelming, but sometimes simple is better. If there's one major issue with the name, it's the fact the league has a very clear legend nicknamed 'Captain Clutch' who plays for Montreal. Should any be so foolish to refer to Hilary Knight without making the very distinct delineation of captain OF THE Clutch, the Gordie Howe and Ambassador Bridge will be shut down instantly with rioting fans. It's bland, it looks like something AI spit out, but it's not horrible. Time will tell how the Detroit Clutch name and logo ages.
4. Hamilton Havoc
Hamilton Havoc / PWHL
This feels like a missed opportunity. Havoc was a named trademarked for the city's American Hockey League team that ultimately chose Hammers. The PWHL's Hamilton Havoc is simply a name with a logo attributed to it, but the two are completely disjointed. The logo harkens the important features of the city, like the peregrine falcon and the steel industry, but fabricating a metal bird doesn't relate to Havoc. With the abstract alliteration, Hamilton likely should have leaned toward a letter based logo like Boston or Seattle, but chose a different path. Havoc is not a bad name, but the two don't mesh. The real test will come when this gets plastered on Hamilton's jersey. Until then, it's just a logo and a name. The missed opportunity was choosing a falcon over recognizing Canada's first national team, and the historic builders of the Hamilton Golden Hawks. Ultimately, it feels too close to the logos of the ECHL or SPHL that don't age well. This logo may look better without the tiny "Hamilton" above it which will be swallowed on any jersey and nearly invisible.
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