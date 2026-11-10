Ranking The PWHL's Newest Names And Logos For The Clutch, Havoc, Vanguards, And Sea Lions

This feels like a missed opportunity. Havoc was a named trademarked for the city's American Hockey League team that ultimately chose Hammers. The PWHL's Hamilton Havoc is simply a name with a logo attributed to it, but the two are completely disjointed. The logo harkens the important features of the city, like the peregrine falcon and the steel industry, but fabricating a metal bird doesn't relate to Havoc. With the abstract alliteration, Hamilton likely should have leaned toward a letter based logo like Boston or Seattle, but chose a different path. Havoc is not a bad name, but the two don't mesh. The real test will come when this gets plastered on Hamilton's jersey. Until then, it's just a logo and a name. The missed opportunity was choosing a falcon over recognizing Canada's first national team, and the historic builders of the Hamilton Golden Hawks. Ultimately, it feels too close to the logos of the ECHL or SPHL that don't age well. This logo may look better without the tiny "Hamilton" above it which will be swallowed on any jersey and nearly invisible.