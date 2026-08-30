21 Sister-Brother Combinations Dominating The Hockey World

The number of sister-brother combos in the PWHL, NHL, AHL, NCAA and other elite leagues continues to rise. Here's a look at the top sister-brother groups in hockey today.
For years hockey families were only discussed in terms of brothers and fathers. Now, with the PWHL, there are even more sisters in elite hockey than ever before, and that number is only climbing.
In fact, it's now becoming far more common for the sisters in the family to be the more successful hockey players as well.
By next season, the number of brother-sister pairings in the NHL and PWHL could grow to double digits, a group currently headlined by full time sibling pairs including the Bathersons, Newhooks, Comphers, Greigs, and Samokevchs.
Here's a look at the top brother-sister pairings in the hockey world.
1. Mae Batherson (Las Vegas, PWHL) and Drake Batherson (Ottawa, NHL)
Mae Batherson had a breakout season scoring 15 points from Minnesota's blueline as one of the top offensive defenders in the PWHL. She signed with Las Vegas in PWHL expansion. Her brother Drake Batherson had his fifth straight career-high season hitting the 30 goal mark for the first time scoring 33 goals and 71 points in 79 games.
2. Abby Newhook (Boston, PWHL) and Alex Newhook (Montreal, NHL)
Abby Newhook was named to the PWHL's All-Rookie team after a standout season with the Boston Fleet who valued her enough to protect her from expansion. Her brother Alex finished his fifth full season in the NHL missing a chunk due to injury before returning for a standout playoff run with the Montreal Canadiens.
3. Jesse Compher (Detroit, PWHL) and JT Compher (Detroit, NHL)
Jesse Compher was again an offensive leader for the Toronto Sceptres this season before signing during expansion in Detroit. She joins her brother JT at Little Caesars Arena. The veteran had 28 points appearing in all 82 games this season for the Red Wings.
4. Dara Greig (Ottawa, PWHL) and Ridly Greig (Ottawa, NHL)
Dara Greig showed growth in her second season and won a Walter Cup as a member of the Montreal Victoire. She signed this offseason with the Ottawa Charge. Her brother had a career high 35 points with the Ottawa Senators. They'll share a venue next season in the nation's capital.
5. Maddy Samoskevich (Vancouver, PWHL) and Mackie Samoskevich (Seattle, NHL)
Maddy Samoskevich finished her rookie season with the Vancouver Goldeneyes in the PWHL. The versatile player will be back for another campaign. She was joined in the Pacific Northwest by brother Mackie who signed with the NHL's Seattle Kraken after two seasons with the Florida Panthers, including scoring 32 points in 77 games last year.
6. Sydney Morrow (Seattle, PWHL), Sophie Morrow (Penn State, NCAA), and Scott Morrow (New York, NHL), Spencer Morrow (Calgary, AJHL)
Sydney Morrow was a Second Team All-American with Minnesota this season before becoming the 14th overall pick in the 2026 PWHL Draft of the Seattle Torrent. Brother Scott appeared in 26 games last season with the NHL's New York Rangers and 34 in the AHL with Hartford. Younger sister Sophie finished her rookie season at Penn State and was invited to USA's Collegiate Select camp, while Spencer played Junior A in Alberta.
7. Jade Iginla (Hamilton, PWHL), Tij Iginla (Tuscon, AHL), and Joe Iginla (Vancouver, WHL)
Jade Iginla finished her senior season at Brown before being picked 18th overall by Hamilton in the 2026 PWHL Draft. She was also invited to Canada's National Development Team camp. Brother Tij Iginla was the 6th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft of Utah and turns pro this season after playing for Canada at the World Juniors and dominating in the WHL. Younger brother Joe was a third round pick of the Calgary Flames in 2026.
8. Avery Pickering (Colgate, NCAA), Owen Pickering (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, AHL), Graeme Pickering
Avery Pickering, a former U-18 national team member for Canada is entering her senior season at Colgate where she'll be a solid prospect for the 2027 PWHL Draft. Brother Owen spent most of his season in the AHL, but saw spot duty with the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins. Youngest brother Graeme continues to look for chances in the WHL.
9. Adela Sapovalivova (Wisconsin, NCAA) and Matyas Sapovaliv (Henderson, AHL)
Adela Sapovalivova played for Czechia at the Olympics and owns two World Championship bronze medals and a U-18 World Championship silver, along with Best Forward honors from the event. She finished her first season with Wisconsin in the NCAA and is destined for a long pro hockey career. Her brother Matyas was a second round pick of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights back in 2022 and is on the cusp of making his NHL debut. He'll be back with the Henderson Silver Knights for his third AHL season and is a three time World Junior and two-time U-18 World representative for Czechia himself.
10. Jincy Roese (TBD), Joy Dunne (Ohio State, NCAA), and Josh Dunne (Washington, NHL)
Jincy Roese finished her third PWHL season, although there's no guarantee she'll continue her career. Her sister Joy however, won an Olympic gold medal this season with USA, and is the projected first overall pick for the 2027 PWHL Draft. Brother Josh recently completed his best pro season playing 34 games for the Buffalo Sabres including scoring his first NHL goal. He'll start next season with the Hershey Bears unless he can make the Washington Capitals, who signed him as a free agent this offseason, out of camp.
11. Alina Muller (Hamilton, PWHL) and Mirco Muller (HC Lugano, NL)
Alina Muller is one of the best in the world winning an Olympic bronze with Switzerland and starring for the PWHL's Boston Fleet. She is headed to Hamilton signing in the expansion window for next year. Her older brother Mirco, a former NHLer, continues to play in Switzerland's top league with HC Lugano.
12. Madison Kaiser (Minnesota, NCAA) and Wyatt Kaiser (Chicago Blackhawks, NHL)
Madison Kaiser could have been picked in the 2026 PWHL Draft but chose to return to the NCAA with Minnesota for one more season. She played last summer for USA's Collegiate Select team as well, and will be a prospect for the 2027 Draft. Wyatt Kaiser played his first complete season in the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks and also represented USA at the World Championships.
13. Sarah Nurse (Vancouver, PWHL) and Isaac Nurse (Florida, ECHL)
Sarah Nurse remains one of women's hockey's superstars and she'll return to the Vancouver Goldeneyes this season looking for bigger things after missing time last season with injury. She represented Canada again at the Olympics as well. Her brother Isaac is returning to Florida for his third season in the ECHL.
14. Sanni Vanhanen (Ohio State, NCAA) and Matias Vanhanen (Everett, WHL)
A lot gets made about PWHL-NHL siblings and the Vanhanens look like a future duo that could become the first current European sibling duo. Sanni Vanhanen played for Finland at the Olympics and had a stellar rookie season for Ohio State. Her brother Matias was a 2026 second round NHL pick of the New Jersey Devils after scoring 87 points in 62 games with Everitt, representing Finland at the World Juniors and being named a Memorial Cup All-Star.
15. Zoe Uens (Montreal Victoire, PWHL) and Zach Uens (Syracuse Crunch, AHL)
Zoe Uens finished her NCAA career at Quinnipiac before being nabbed in the third round of the 2026 PWHL Draft by Montreal. Brother Zach is a former Florida Panthers pick who is signed to play in the AHL next season with Syracuse.
16. Ashley Allard (Minnesota, NCAA), Owen Allard (Tuscon, AHL), Tristan Allard (Syracuse, AHL)
Ashley Allard finished her third NCAA season as a leader with UConn and will transfer to powerhouse Minnesota with her PWHL Draft season arriving. She has two brothers in the AHL, both under contract with NHL teams including Owen, who represented Canada at the World Juniors.
17. Abby Stonehouse (Penn State, NCAA) and Brady Stonehouse (Bakersfield, AHL)
Abby Stonehouse is a former U-18 national teamer who is a future PWHL prospect, and was invited to Canada's national development team camp this summer. Her brother Brady is a hard nosed forward signed as a free agent by the Edmonton Oilers who is set to play for the AHL's Bakersfield Condors this season in his second pro campaign.
18. Payten Evans (Skellefteå AIK, SDHL) and Ryker Evans (Seattle Kraken, NHL)
Payton Evans had a breakout season for Mercyhurst in the NCAA working her way into PWHL Draft consideration. Ultimately she went unsigned, but is headed to Sweden to play in the second best pro league in the world to continue her development. Ryker Evans finished his second full NHL season with Seattle and looks like he has a long pro career ahead.
19. Abigayle Poitras (Mercyhurst, NCAA) and Matthew Poitras (Providence, AHL)
After transferring to Mercyhurst, Abigayle Poitras saw her NCAA numbers climb in her second campaign recoding 17 points in 37 games from the blueline. Matthew had a good season in the AHL with Providence, but after appearing in 30+ NHL games with Boston the previous two seasons, he only managed to get into three this season.
20. Gracie Graham (Minnesota, NCAA) and Max Graham (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, AHL)
Gracie Graham twice represented Canada winning a U-18 World Championship gold, and she’s in the mix for Canada’s national development team after another strong season at Minnesota. Brother Max was a 2024 NHL pick of the New Jersey Devils. After a solid first pro season in the ECHL with Wheeling, he’s climbed to the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for next year.
21. Hilda Svensson (Ohio State, NCAA) and Joel Svensson (IK Oskarshamn, HockeyAllsvenskan)
Hilda Svensson scored a point per game for Sweden at the Olympics and was the co-NCAA Rookie of the Year, and WCHA Rookie of the Year scoring 52 points in 33 games for Ohio State. She’s a superstar in the making with a PWHL future. Her brother Joel was a 2024 NHL pick of the Chicago Blackhawks and continues to develop in Sweden’s second league.
Other Sister Brother Combos in Hockey
- Liliane Perreault, Jacob Perreault, and Gabriel Perreault
- Reece Hunt and Dryden Hunt
- Callie Dach (NAIT, ACAC), Kirby Dach (Montreal Canadians, NHL), and Colton Dach (Edmonton Oilers, NHL)
- Alexie Guay (PWHL) and Nicolas Guay (Belfast, EIHL) and Patrick Guay (Belfast, EIHL)
- Audrey Martone and Porter Martone (Philadelphia, NHL)
- Ebba Hedqvist (Lulea, SDHL) and Isac Hedqvist (Lulea, SHL)
- Danielle Serdachny (Seattle, PWHL) and Noah Serdachny (Vorarlberg, ICEHL), Jordan Serdachny (Shawnigan, CSSHL)
- Julia Kuhta (HIFK, Auroraliiga) and Jasper Kuhta (UMass, NCAA)
- Fanny Rask (Ambri-Piotta, SWHL) and Victor Rask (SC Rapperswil-Jon’s, NL)
- Adrianna Milani (Minnesota, NCAA) and Camillo Milani (Chicago, USHL)
- Rozalie Sale and Eduard Sale (Coachella Valley, AHL)
- Renna Trembecky (Northeastern, NCAA) and Teydon Trembecky (Michigan Tech, NCAA)
- Lea MacLeod (SC Bern, SWHL) and Gregor MacLeod (Kolner Haie, DEL)
- Mackenzie Clarke (St. Lawrence, NCAA), Brandt Clarke (Los Angeles Kings, NHL), and Graeme Clarke (Belleville, AHL)
- Keshia Zonnon (Stanstead College, CAHS) and Bill Zonnon (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, AHL)
- Adrianna Van De Leest (Djurgardens, SDHL) and Jackson Van De Leest (Bolzano, ICEHL)
- Julianne Crozier (NAIT, ACAC) and Maxwell Crozier (Tampa Bay Lighting, NHL)
- Peppi Kahkonen (TPS, Auroraliiga) and Kaapo Kahkonen (Laval Rocket, AHL)
- Tilia Lindgren (Skellefteå AIK, SDHL) and Zeb Lindgren (Skellefteå AIK U20)
- Barbora Jurickova (St. Lawrence, NCAA) and Filip Juricek (St. Lawrence, NCAA)
- Alessia Baechler (Northeastern, NCAA) and Nicolas Baechler (ZSC Lions, NL)
- Brooke Disher (Toronto Sceptres, PWHL) and Quinn Disher (British Columbia, U SPORTS)
- Mercury Bischoff (Minnesota State, NCAA) and Hunter Bischoff (Augustana, NCAA)
- Island Bernard-Docker (Mount Allison, U SPORTS) and Jacob Bernard-Docker (Detroit Red Wings, NHL)
- Hannah Fetterolf (Princeton, NCAA), Hunter Fetterolf (Bowdoin, NCAA DIII), Ryder Fetterolf (Penn State, NCAA), Greta Fetterolf
- Tereza Pistekova (Ottawa Charge, PWHL) and Theodor Pistek (HC Litvínov, Czechi)
- Ashley Messier (Vancouver Goldeneyes, PWHL) and Max Messier (Macon Mayhem, SPHL)
- Gavin McKenna (Toronto Maple Leafs, NHL) and Kasey McKenna
- Nicola Hadraschek-Eisenschmid (ECDC Memmingem, DFEL) and Markus Eisenschmid (EHC Munchen, DEL)
- Dawson Mercer (New Jersey Devils, NHL) and Jessica Mercer (PEI, U SPORTS)
- Margaret Chudzinski and Rian Chudzinski (Moncton, QMJHL)
- Sophie Frost (Yale, NCAA) and Matthew Frost (Kingston, OHL)
- Filippa Fernstrom and Melvin Fernstrom (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, AHL)
- Anne Cherkowski (San Jose, PWHL) and Nicholas Cherkowski (Nice, Ligue Magnus)