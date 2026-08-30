21 Sister-Brother Combinations Dominating The Hockey World

Adela Sapovalivova played for Czechia at the Olympics and owns two World Championship bronze medals and a U-18 World Championship silver, along with Best Forward honors from the event. She finished her first season with Wisconsin in the NCAA and is destined for a long pro hockey career. Her brother Matyas was a second round pick of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights back in 2022 and is on the cusp of making his NHL debut. He'll be back with the Henderson Silver Knights for his third AHL season and is a three time World Junior and two-time U-18 World representative for Czechia himself.