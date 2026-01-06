Black Girl Hockey Club Canada Revamps And Rebrands As The Women Of Colour Hockey Collective

Black Girl Hockey Club Canada today announced its official rebrand to Women of Colour Hockey Collective (WCHC), marking a new chapter in the organization’s continued commitment to equity, access, and community-driven growth within the game of hockey.

Founded to create space, visibility, and opportunity for Black girls in hockey, the organization has evolved alongside the communities it serves. The transition to Women of Colour Hockey Collective reflects both the expansion of its programming and a renewed clarity in its mission: to support women and girls of colour across all levels of the sport – on the ice, behind the scenes, and within leadership.

“This rebrand is about growth, alignment, and longevity,” said Saroya Tinker, Executive Director of Women of Colour Hockey Collective. “Our roots are firmly grounded in advocacy for Black girls in hockey, and that work remains central to who we are. As our community expanded, it became clear that our name should reflect the broader coalition of women of colour who are shaping the game and pushing it forward – often without access, recognition, or institutional support.”

Under the WCHC banner, the organization will continue to deliver core initiatives including community-based programming, mentorship, storytelling, advocacy, and financial support for players and families. The rebrand also positions the Collective to deepen partnerships, expand national reach, and build sustainable pathways for participation and leadership within hockey.

The Women of Colour Hockey Collective remains committed to centring lived experience, community consultation, and culturally responsive programming. Its work will continue to prioritize accessibility, safety, and representation – ensuring that hockey reflects the diversity of the communities that love the game.

“This is not a departure from our history,” Tinker added. “It’s an evolution – one that honours where we started while creating space for where we’re going.”

Among current PWHL players involved in the organization are Vancouver Goldeneyes defender Sophie Jaques, who runs a program called "Sophie's Sisters" through WCHC and sits on the organization's board, along with 2026 PWHL Draft prospect and WCHC board member Jade Iginla.

The rebrand will roll out across digital platforms, programming, and partnerships over the coming weeks.

For more information, visit womenofcolourhockeycollective.org or follow @thewchc on social media.