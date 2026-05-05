Canada And USA Name Women's National Ball Hockey Teams Ahead Of Worlds With Plenty Of Familiar Names From The Ice
USA and Canada have named their women's national teams for the 2026 Ball Hockey World Championships in Czechia. There are plenty of familiar names from the ice speckling the rosters.
Canada and USA have named their ball hockey women's national teams ahead of the 2026 ISBHF World Championships in Ostrava, Czechia. Both teams have names familiar to women's ice hockey fans as well.
Team USA in particular is loaded with past and present women's hockey stars. The bulk of their roster have professional ice hockey experience from the NWHL, CWHL, PHF, or European leagues, and those who do not played collegiately.
USA Brings An Abundance Of On-Ice Pro Experience
Emma Seitz, a two-time NCAA All-American with Yale who had signed with the PHF's Metropolitan Riveters prior to the launch of the PWHL, and spent two seasons, most recently in 2024-25 playing professionally with MoDo in Sweden will suit up for the United States. She's joined by Clarkson Cup and Isobel Cup champion Rachel Llanes, who also represented China at the 2022 Olympics. Llanes played her collegiate hockey for Northeastern.
Brooklyn Schneiderhan, a name fans could see pop up in PWHL circles recently completed her NCAA career with Saint Anslem and was named the NEWHA Player of the Year. The Saint Anslem captain scored a career-high 25 goals and 48 points in 38 games this season. The other current NCAA player on their roster is Mya Kearns, who recently completed her second season at Robert Morris.
Other notable names from Team USA include Madelyn Evangelous, Sarah Hughson and Sophia Agostinelli, who played in the NWHL with the Connecticut Whale; Colleen Murphy who played for Connecticut, the Metropolitan Riveters and Buffalo Beauts in the NWHL and PHF; Madison Nichols who played for Buffalo in the PHF; Elena Orlando who spent seven seasons in the NWHL and PHF with Buffalo, Connecticut, and the New York Riveters; Rose Alleva who played in the CWHL with KRS Shenzhen and the NWHL with the Minnesota Whitecaps and Metropolitan; Haley Frade who played in the NWHL and PHF for Metropolitan
Their roster is rounded out by Alexandra Vakos (UConn and DFEL), Jocelyn Forrest (DFEL, NCAA D3), Lisa Kilroy (NCAA D3), Katherine Murphy (NCAA), Taylor Steadman (NCAA D3), Maxie Weisz (NCAA), Shelby Guinard (NCAA D3), Arianna Kosakowski (NCAA), Marissa Massaro (NCAA and EWHL). Madison Rothwein and Bailey Horne played NCAA lacrosse, but grew up playing hockey, and Pamela Bilge is a long time national team member.
A Look At Team Canada
Canada's national team has far less high end ice hockey alumni on their roster. The most notable Canadian is former Canadian national team member Sarah Davis who won three World Championship silver medals, and a U-18 World Championship gold representing Canada. Davis also won a Clarkson Cup in the CWHL, and two NCAA national titles with Minnesota.
Corie Jacobson also won gold with Canada at the U-18 World Championships and won a pair of NCAA national titles with Clarkson before a single season in Germany. Chelsea Karpenko won silver with Canada's U-18 national team before scoring more than a point-per-game in the NCAA over four seasons with Cornell.
The remainder of Canada's roster with collegiate or professional experinece includes Alicia Blomberg (U SPORTS), Carley Blomberg (U SPORTS), Heather Berzins (U SPORTS), Tawnya Guindon (U SPORTS and SDHL), Maggie Jones (NCAA D3), Caroline Larorge (NWHL and CWHL), Michelle Marsz (NCAA), Kaitlyn McKnight (U SPORTS), Angelique Page (U SPORTS), Kalista Senger (U SPORTS and EWHL), Carol-Ann Upshall (U SPORTS), and Neleh Vigneau Sargeant (U SPORTS). Canada's lineup is rounded out by Alyshah Beutler, Shae-Lynn Clarke, Amanda Kean, Jacklyn Miller, Gina Munford, Jenna Proulx, and Kaitlynn Vanvelzen.