Canada And USA Name Women's National Ball Hockey Teams Ahead Of Worlds With Plenty Of Familiar Names From The Ice

Other notable names from Team USA include Madelyn Evangelous, Sarah Hughson and Sophia Agostinelli, who played in the NWHL with the Connecticut Whale; Colleen Murphy who played for Connecticut, the Metropolitan Riveters and Buffalo Beauts in the NWHL and PHF; Madison Nichols who played for Buffalo in the PHF; Elena Orlando who spent seven seasons in the NWHL and PHF with Buffalo, Connecticut, and the New York Riveters; Rose Alleva who played in the CWHL with KRS Shenzhen and the NWHL with the Minnesota Whitecaps and Metropolitan; Haley Frade who played in the NWHL and PHF for Metropolitan