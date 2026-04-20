Esso Cup: Opening Day In The Books In Dieppe

“Our team played very well. Winnipeg offered us every different type of situation, every look, and our girls stuck with it," said Stoney Creek head coach Scott Elliott. "They did a great job with the six-on-three at the end, but as a team we stuck to our system and today it worked. We watched some video on Winnipeg and tried to pinpoint areas we thought we could capitalize. We also implemented a couple of new systems prior to coming to the Esso Cup and that allowed us to make some in game adjustments to match their adjustments.”