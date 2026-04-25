Esso Cup: Red Deer And Stoney Creek To Face-Off For National Title

The Red Deer Chiefs and Stoney Creek Sabres are set to face-off for a U-18 Canadian club national title in the gold medal game of the 2026 Esso Cup in Dieppe, New Brunswick.
The Red Deer Chiefs and Stoney Creek Sabres have played their way to the final at the 2026 Esso Cup in Dieppe after winning their semi-final games on Friday.
Their losses mean it will be an all-Atlantic Canada match up in the bronze medal game with Moncton set to take on the Northern Selects.
Stoney Creek Shuts Out Moncton
The Stoney Creek Sabres spoiled the championship hopes of the host team shutting out the Moncton Rockets 2-0. Emma Forrest was spectacular in net for the Sabres turning aside 38 shots in her shutout performance. Olivia De Caria and Jaela Houston had Stoney Creek's goals.
“There were definitely some nerves going into the game, but we were solid in provincials and I knew once the playoff games came around we’d be good," said Forrest. "If you told us at the start of the year we would be here, I wouldn’t believe you, but we are all best friends at this point, together we trust each other and we know we’ll get it done.”
Should Stoney Creek come away victorious against Red Deer in the final, it would be the club's second Esso Cup in four years.
Red Deer Enter The Final As Lone Undefeated Team
Only one team, the Red Deer Chiefs, remains undefeated entering Saturday's Esso Cup final. They earned that distinction with a decided 7-4 victory over the Northern Selects in the semi-finals.
Jensyn Stephenson continued her strong tournament pacing Red Deer with two goals and two assists in the gmae, while Bria Hull added a goal and two assists.
Other Red Deer goal scorers were Macy Morrison, Reece Lacina, Bailey Rogers, and Olivia Stewart. Goal scorers for the Northern Selects, who scored all four of their goals on the power play, were Lexi MacIntyre and Hali-Rose MacLean, who each had a goal and two assists, along with Carrie Doiron and Laila Burris scoring singles.
“Super happy with the win and very happy with the girls and how they battled all year to get here," Red Deer head coach Don Morrison said. "We want to play a hard-nosed, physical style, so we had to make some adjustments, control our emotions and we were able to get the win. Going into tomorrow, our biggest challenge is keeping those emotions in check. It is constant reminders, trusting the process, believing in ourselves and battling and competing for each other.”
Host's Proud Of The Event
For Dieppe, New Brunswick organizers, the tournament was another event in a line of east coast successes this season that also included hosting the Canadian U-18 national championships, U-18 World Championships, and multiple stops on the PWHL Takeover Tour.
It was a special tournament for the host team, the Moncton Rockets, who advanced to the semi-finals, and will play for bronze.
“You never know when you get in a tournament like this how much support you’re going to get from the local hockey fans," said Rockets assistant coach Denis LeBlanc "We’re ecstatic with the support we have received at all our games; they were well attended and tonight was a packed house. I’m expecting the same thing tomorrow, so nothing but great things from the fans and it has been a special week.”
Whether it's the Moncton hosts, or the Northern Selects, the bronze medal winner will be from Atlantic Canada, and providing another success story this season from the region.
“Tomorrow really is a game of celebration, because someone from Atlantic Canada is going to win a bronze medal. For us, that will be our mindset going into it. Obviously we want to win that bronze medal, but it will be a day of celebration just to see a good showing from both Atlantic Canadian teams.”
Moncton will play Northern Selects for bronze at 2pm AT, followed by Stoney Creek taking on Red Deer for gold at 6pm.