Esso Cup: Stoney Creek And Red Deer Remain Undefeated

The Stoney Creek Sabres and Red Deer Chiefs both remain undefeated at the 2026 Esso Cup after wins on day two in Dieppe, New Brunswick.
Day two of the Esso Cup saw the Stoney Creek Sabres and Red Deer Chiefs continue as the only two remaining undefeated teams in the round robin portion of the tournament.
The two teams, who will not meet until their final round robin match up on Thursday, continued to impress with their play.
Red Deer Shuts Out The Hosts
It only took 80 seconds for Reece Lacina to give the Red Deer Chiefs the only offense they'd need in the game as she scored the opener. Quinn Smith took over from there making 20 saves for her first shutout of the tournament. Rylee Cruse had the other Red Deer goal.
Following the game, it was Smith's play between the pipes that drew attention.
“Quinn was awesome. She hasn’t played a game for a little over a month with our playoff run and the way the games were going," said Red Deer head coach Don Morrison. "She stepped in, stuck with her training. Her practices and her attitude have been phenomenal. An unbelievable team player and just did a great job. She’s super calming in net; it’s like she’s been in these games before, but she never has and it’s amazing.”
Stoney Creek Propelled By Power Play
The Stoney Creek Sabres cruised to a 6-1 win over the Northern Selects to stay undefeated. It was a potent power play that helped Stoney Creek pull away.
Carly Wardell opened the scoring in the first period on the power play for Stoney Creek. Jaela Houston added to the Sabres' lead late in the second period.
After Ashtyn MacHattie brought the Northern Selects within one early in the third, it was all Stoney Creek. Only 1:31 apart, Houston and Ivy Johnston scored to give Stoney Creek a 4-1 lead.
Emma Kindree, who also had two assists in the game, scored on the power play added another, followed by yet another power play goal, this time from Kyla Noon to close out the scoring.
“We feel like we’re just getting into a rhythm; sticking together, creating opportunities and capitalizing on them like we did in provincials, which is helping us here at nationals," said Houston. "Our coaches are doing a great job keeping us motivated as a team and the impact, personally, pushes me to keep moving forward too.”
As de Québec Edges Winnipeg
Québec got their first win of the tournament edging the Winnipeg Ice 3-2. Nelia Morin scored the game winning goal 6:04 into the third, a shorthanded marker. Amélia Jacques and Élisa-Belle Noah also scored for Québec, while Chloé Nicolas had the Winnipeg goal.
“I think we put more pressure on our opponent today," said Morin. "It was a good game, everyone played better and stronger and it worked for us. When we are successful, it’s because we play better as a team—how we are on the bench, our character and cheering each other on. We always say the only thing that can beat us is ourselves, so if we put good attitude it’s always going to work.”