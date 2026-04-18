Esso Cup: Team-By-Team Preview Of Canada's U-18 National Club Championships

The road to the Esso Cup arrives in Dieppe, New Brunswick this weekend with six teams from six provinces looking for a title.
The top U-18 club teams from across Canada will descend on Dieppe, New Brunswick this week from April 19-25 for the 2026 Esso Cup.
The tournament will include teams from Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Quebec in contention for the 2026 title.
Stoney Creek Sabres
Defeating the Durham West Lightning to advance to the Esso Cup finals, the Stoney Creek Sabres organization are no stranger to the national stage.
The Sabres have become one of the top producers of talent at both the U-18 and junior levels. The last time the Sabres reached the Esso Cup, their roster produced current Canadian U-18 national team members Caileigh Tiller and Chelsea Tiller and current NCAA Division 1 players including Tara Bach, Madison Burr, Holly VanNetten, Peyton Anzivino, Darragh Browne, and Jaela Carter. The Tiller's, as well as Mikayla Barnes and Aubrey Morrison are also NCAA D1 committed from that roster.
A pair of players to watch for the Sabres this time around include Ivy Johnston and Abigail Ste-Croix who both played a handful of junior games this season with Stoney Creek's OWHL team.
Winnipeg Ice
Winnipeg defeated Eastman Selects in the Manitoba final before beating Saskatchewan's Battlefords Sharks in the regional final to punch their ticket to the Esso Cup.
Leading scorer Cassie Carvalho, who is committed to play for the University of British Columbia had 19 goals and 34 pints this season. She'll get support from Maren Temple and Sophie Woznesensky who both tallied 14 times this season, as well as U Sports committed players like Chloe Delaquis, Talia Jones, and Aliyah Teixeira.
Red Deer Chiefs
This is a team to watch after they defeated the 2025 Esso Cup champions, the Edmonton Jr. Oilers to open their playoff run, with netminder Brylee Hull playing a crucial role in their run to the Esso Cup, including keeping the Greater Vancouver Comets goalless for 126 minutes of their series.
Brylee Hull, who is committed to U Sports' St. Thomas University, posted a 1.47 FAA and .950 save percentage in 10 playoff games as Red Deer defeated Edmonton, St. Albert, and then the British Columbia champion Greater Vancouver Comets.
Jensyn Stephenson led Red Deer in scoring with 13 goals and 30 points, good for fourth in Alberta this season.
Moncton Rockets
The hosts won the New Brunswick final beating the Western Flames. Hometown forward Annabelle Daniel will play in front of friends and family in Dieppe, and the 2011 born forward will be one to watch in the tournament after she led the Maritime league in scoring with 37 goals and 73 points in 40 games this season. NCAA committed Audrey Poirier was fourth in Maritime scoring with 53 points this season.
As De Quebec
Leanne Brassard, a 2011 born player led the team in scoring with 30 points in 27 games this season. She was followed closely by Livia Landry who led As De Quebec with 16 goals, and had 29 points in 27 games.
The bulk of their roster is moving up to QCHL next season.
They defeated Étoiles de Laurentides-Lanaudière in the Quebec final.
Northern Selects
Hali-Rose MacLean committed to Syracuse, was the leading scorer for the Northern Selects with 42 goals and 68 points in 37 games, second in MMGHL. She was named the league's top scorer and also represented Team Atlantic at the Canadian national championships this year.
MacLean was followed by 2010 born Ana McArthur who had 25 goals and 50 points in 40 games. Defender Lexi MacIntyre, who also played for Team Atlantic is another name to watch. The Selects are an experienced team with several players remaining from their 2024 appearance at the Esso Cup.
The 2026 Esso Cup opens Sunday, April 19 with Stoney Creek playing Winnipeg, Red Deer taking on As De Quebec, and Moncton facing the Northern Selects.