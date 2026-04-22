Esso Cup: Top Teams Continue To Win In Dieppe

“You don’t want to go down 0-3 in the tournament, that’s a tough hole to be in," said Northern head coach Craig Clarke. "I thought we played well other than the first 10 minutes against Moncton and I thought we had some good moments against Stoney Creek, but it just wasn’t coming together. We’re a young team and we’ve made some mistakes, but it feels like we’re maturing through that. I thought when we scored our first goal it gave us a spark, and another spark with the power-play goal. Hats off to the girls winning the faceoff with eight seconds left; they showed a lot of composure, stayed focused and scored again with one second left.