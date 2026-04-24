Esso Cups: Red Deer Enters Semi-Finals Undefeated In Top Spot

"You need everyone to win a hockey game. You need players that will play less minutes but will give everything they have. Credit to our players because they gave it their all," said Moncton assistant coach Luc Cormier. "They know they might play less minutes, but they are still such a big part of the team. There are no individuals; people will talk about top scorers, but for us as a team, everyone is equal. Yesterday’s game was a team win, today’s was as well and that’s why this group is special."