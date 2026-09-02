Gia Orizotti Is Proof The Talent Pool For The Future Of The PWHL Is Steadily Rising

“I think that's a huge piece of it and that's also something that I've really been trying to work on. Trying to focus, too, on not being too hard on yourself is something that I've definitely been trying to work on,” said Orizotti. “I think that's a really big piece of sports is you can't be too hard on yourself. You have to know, ‘Okay, I had a bad shift but now I need to think about the next one,’ and go out there and have a good shift this time. If that shift wasn't good, then, it's okay, I got the next one. Just trying to focus on that is a really big piece of the game as well.”