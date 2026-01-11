Grand Casino Arena Staff Confiscate Anti-ICE Signs At PWHL Game In Minnesota

Staff at Grand Casino Arena in Minnesota were confiscating signs that held anti-ICE sentiments ahead of a PWHL home game for the Minnesota Frost.
At Grand Casino Arena in Minnesota ahead of Sunday's PWHL game between the Minnesota Frost and Seattle Torrent, Arena staff confiscated signs, which in the PWHL have become a form of expression and fan engagement.
The signs in question held anti-ICE sentiments, as the game was taking place roughly 10 miles from the spot Renee Good was fatally shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis, Minnesota on January 7, 2026.
Schools in Minneapolis have been closed this week after "armed U.S. Border Patrol officers came on school property during dismissal Wednesday and began tackling people, handcuffed two staff members and released chemical weapons on bystanders" at a local school.
Confiscated signs at the PWHL game held statements like "THE ONLY ICE MINNESOTA WANTS GO FROST" and "THE ONLY ICE WE LIKE GO FROST."
The removal of signs, according to league sources, was done by Grand Casino Arena staff, not PWHL or Minnesota Frost staff.
Conversely, the Minnesota Frost, with the support of the PWHL, held a moment of silence before the game remembering Renee Good, and recognizing the impact to Minneapolis and Saint Paul communities.
Good was an American citizen born in Colorado. She was a mother of three.
The Hockey News reached out to Grand Casino Arena seeking comment regarding the venue's reasoning for confiscating signs. A reply had yet to be received at the time of publication. We will update this story if a response is provided.
