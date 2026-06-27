Historic Exclusion Of Women From The Hockey Hall Of Fame Continues

There is no woman more qualified to be inducted than builder Fran Rider. In fact, Rider's influence far exceeds those of most men in the Hall of Fame. Her multi-layered building efforts have spanned from the grassroots level as the longtime president of the largest women's hockey organization, the OWHA, in the world. She was also the driving force that got women's hockey to the World Championships and Olympics, nearly single-handedly driving those efforts and insuring national teams from across the globe could come together to play, and inspire future generations. She remains active in building and planning for the game as one of the most influential figures in the game.