Hockey Canada Launches First Development Hub With Significantly More Offerings For Boys Than Girls

Hockey Canada is launching a first-of-its-kind program, which they're calling a "Hockey Canada Development Hub" in British Columbia. While it will support some girls' hockey programming, there remain gaps in what Hockey Canada will provide to boys compared to girls with the new program.
The program, which will be piloted this spring in partnership with BC Hockey, the Victoria Royals, and the Canadian Hockey League (CHL), will include U-9, U-11, and U-13 girls and boys. It will also be offered to men's athletes in the U-15 and U-18 categories.
The program, however, will not be offered to girls and women in the U-15 and U-18 categories despite their men's hockey counterparts being supported at this level.
There are plans to expand the program to include girls and boys in the U-7 age group, as well as men's athletes in the U-20 category this summer. Again, there is no current publicized plan to provide support for women's athletes in the U-20 age category.
The launch of Hockey Canada's first Development Hub seems to directly confirm the most significant barrier identified in Hockey Canada's recently published Rise As One document, which was "Equity in Resource Allocation." According to Hockey Canada's own document, the first reoccuring theme identified by the publication was "Experiences that resources are disproportionately allocated to men’s hockey." The disproportionate programming provided to boys hockey players in the Development Hub also appears to contradict the "Education and Training" barriers identified which stated that there is "Limited access to training programs, facilities and resources for women and girls."
Participants in the Development Hub will take part in standardize on- and off-ice programming twice a week for two months beginning in late March, supported by Victoria Royals coaches and certified Hockey Canada skills coaches.
“The development hub model has the potential to completely re-imagine how we deliver consistent and streamlined player development experiences for young athletes across Canada as they learn from certified, experienced coaches who are trained to develop players - and people - on and off the ice,” said Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of high performance and hockey operations for Hockey Canada.
“Pending the results of this pilot, we envision operating hubs in the future in multiple Canadian communities in partnership with the CHL and its Member Leagues, which will provide more opportunities for Canadian athletes to learn, develop and grow through programming that has been approved by Hockey Canada to ensure it is age- and skill-appropriate."
There is no mention of high-performance women's hockey programs being involved, leaving the development guided by men's hockey coaches from the Canadian Hockey League.
The Hockey News reached out to Hockey Canada, the Western Hockey League, and the Victoria Royals seeking comment on the omission of girls and women in the U-15, U-18, and U-20 categories from the programming, and how these omissions align with Hockey Canada's commitment to the equitable delivery of services in Canada, as well as the core values of the organizations involved.
Comments from the Western Hockey League, with whom the Victoria Royals are members, point to the benefits of the Hockey Canada Development Hub for their men's league, but make no specific mention of the benefit for high-level women and girls.
“The WHL is pleased to have the Victoria Royals participating in Hockey Canada’s first development hub,” Dan Near, commissioner of the WHL, said in Hockey Canada's news release. “With WHL Clubs deeply connected to their local minor hockey associations, and youth players and their families seeking credible off-season training and development, this partnership with Hockey Canada is a natural fit and will have a meaningful impact for aspiring WHL players.”
Recently, Western Hockey League teams selected two women in their annual draft. Chloe Primerano became the first woman ever selected in the WHL Draft. She was picked by the Vancouver Giants in the 13th round, 268th overall, in 2022. The following year, Morgan Stickney, who recently backstopped Team USA to a gold medal at the U-18 World Championships, was picked in the 10th round, 215th overall, by the Portland Winterhawks.
The current model for the Hockey Canada Development Hub, however, would not be available to players like Primerano and Stickney as the program is for "emerging high-performance U15 and U18 men’s athletes."
Hockey Canada's Rise As One document speaks to increasing opportunities for entry for girls to high-performance pathways, although the absence of this option for girls in the first Hub does not address the goal set forth by Hockey Canada's own task force.
Registration is capped at 25 participants per age group, although there is no specific allowance ensuring any girls will be in the programming, and with three age categories specifically for men and boys, there are at least 75 additional spaces reserved for men and boys alone above offerings for women and girls.
It's another area that contradicts Hockey Canada's recommendations to enhance women's and girls hockey in Canada, specifically recommendation #6, which looks to increase equitable access to ice time and facilities."
The Hockey News also sought clarification from Hockey Canada and the Western Hockey League on the equity of these offerings related to the additional spaces for boys and men, and whether or not there would be any consideration to gender equity when accepting registrations in the co-ed age groups.
Similarly, the program will be led by the Victoria Royals coaching staff, which is currently composed of four men, as well as yet to be named "Hockey Canada Certified Skills Coaches." The Victoria Royals do employ long time Hockey Canada women's hockey coach Mel Davidson as the team's Director of Culture & Leadership. Davidson has been working directly with Royals' players including attending some practices, and conducting Zoom calls every three weeks with the team.
At the time of publication, neither Hockey Canada, nor the Western Hockey League had responded to requests for comment. The Victoria Royals responded, but as a Hockey Canada-led program, they deferred comment to Hockey Canada.