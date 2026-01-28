Hockey Canada Launches First Development Hub With Significantly More Offerings For Boys Than Girls

The launch of Hockey Canada's first Development Hub seems to directly confirm the most significant barrier identified in Hockey Canada's recently published Rise As One document, which was "Equity in Resource Allocation." According to Hockey Canada's own document, the first reoccuring theme identified by the publication was "Experiences that resources are disproportionately allocated to men’s hockey." The disproportionate programming provided to boys hockey players in the Development Hub also appears to contradict the "Education and Training" barriers identified which stated that there is "Limited access to training programs, facilities and resources for women and girls."