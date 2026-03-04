Maddy Kimbrel Named Minnesota's 2026 Ms. Hockey Winner

Holy Family forward and Wisconsin commit Maddy Kimbrel has been named Minnesota's 2026 Ms. Hockey, a prestigious award annually given to the best high school women's hockey player in Minnesota.
The Holy Family forward scored 37 goals and 57 points this season in only 26 games for her school.
She was also an assistant captain for Team USA at the 2026 U-18 World Championships winning gold. It was her second time representing USA at the event.
Kimbrel spent four seasons playing for Orono High before moving to Holy Family this season.
The 17-year-old Mound, Minnesota product is headed to the University of Wisconsin next season.
The other four finalists for the award were Alaina Gentz (Centennial/SLP), Jasmine Hovda (Roseau), Lorelai Nelson (Edina), and Mia Miller (Northfield).
Past winners of the award include current PWHL players such as Taylor Heise (2018), Peyton Hemp (2021), Olivia Mobley (2020), Grace Zumwinkle (2017), and Hannah Brandt (2012), and 2024 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Krissy Wendell-Pohl.