Manon Rheaume's Pro Hockey Journey Was Winding And Memorable

In one of the first major features on Rheaume, while she was in camp with the QMJHL's Trois-Rivieres Draveurs, the Canadian Press described the netminder as "slender-faced" and clarified that "none of the players tried to flirt with her." They acknowledged she had outperformed other netminders and was there on her merits, but the article itself was filled with sexist and heternormative language that no other player in camp, or the QMJHL would have been subjected to in a profile.