Meet The Future Of Women's Hockey: 2010-2012 Standouts To Watch

The future of women's hockey continues to get brighter with each passing season. As The Hockey News does annually, we look at the next young cohort of players to watch, this season in the birth years 2010, 2011, and 2012 primarily.
There's a brighter future for women's hockey than there's been at any point in history. Last offseason, we highlighted the top 2009, 2010, and 2011 born players from across the globe.
Many have already gone on to bigger things like 2009-born forward Adrianna Milani who was a top prospect noted last season who chose to join the NCAA a season early this year with Minnesota. Alongside players like USA's Chyna Taylor, she's the future of the age group.
This year we look deeper introducing the 2012 age group.
One of the top prospects this season is 2011-born forward Isla McCoubrey. She's absolutely electric. McCoubrey could be on Canada's U-18 national team right now even though the program did not invite any 2011 players to test themselves. She is a game breaking talent who catches your eye every time she steps on the ice. Playing for the Waterloo Wolves, she's been a dynamic force that controls play despite having less to work with around her than some of the power programs. Her team features other impressive 2011s like Arabelle Weiss and Avery Wathke making it a group to watch. Add in Brielle Beauchemin (Canada), Gem Winter (Canada), Audrey Nichols (USA), Eva Belanger (Canada), and dozens more, than the 2011 group is beginning to take shape.
From the 2010 birth year, there's a lot of excitement around Swedish forward Moa Stridh and Czech defender Klara Sramkova, but they're not alone from the international cohort pushing their way into this discussion. North America is brimming at the 2010 age group with players like Maeve Aird (Canada), Frances Ames (USA), Mia Sutch (USA), Cassidy Cha (USA), Ryann Chimera (Canada), Whitney Basso (Canada), Maggie Chudzinski (USA), Savannah Halleran (Canada), and others.
At the 2012 level, it's a group still coming into the picture. Some Canadian players like Brooke Soloman, Maddy Haydar, Brylee Mateychuk, and Kennedy Martell have jumped off the page already, as have American players Brynlee Desrosiers, Lily Svenson, Talia Hovspian, and Mia Kuscher. But it's an age group that will take this season to round out and show where their potential rests.
Here's a look at some of the top identified players from 2010, 2011, and 2012. This list will be updated as the season progresses.
2010 Women's Hockey Prospects
- Moa Stridh, F, 2010, Sweden
- Frances Ames, F, 2010, USA (Princeton)
- Ryann Chimera, F, 2010, Canada (Minnesota)
- Maggie Chudzinski, D, 2010, USA (Harvard)
- Maeve Aird, D, 2010, Canada
- Giuliana Polcari, F, 2010, USA (Northeastern)
- Tatiana Deblois, F, 2010, Canada (Clarkson)
- Savannah Halleran, F, 2010, Canada (Minnesota-Duluth)
- Klara Sramkova, D, 2010, Czechia (Boston University)
- Whitney Basso, D, 2010, Canada (Northeastern)
- Cassidy Cha, D, 2010, USA (Wisconsin)
- Mia Sutch, F, 2010, USA (Minnesota)
- Rozalie Sale, F, 2010, Czechia
- Tilia Lindgren, F, 2010, Sweden
- Brynn Rice, F, 2010, Canada
- Alexis Ulrich, D, 2010, USA
- Brooke Weber, F, 2010, Canada (Minnesota-Duluth)
- Laynee Rondeau, F, 2010, Canada (Clarkson)
- Haylee Lucuyer, F, 2010, Canada (Quinnipiac)
- Sophia Block-Makokis, D, 2010, Canada (Colgate)
- Callie McCullough, D, 2010, USA (Minnesota)
- Adie Schneider, F, 2010, Canada (Penn State)
- Claire Sommerfeld, F, 2010, USA (Wisconsin)
- Avery Sam, F, 2010, Canada (Clarkson)
- Elizabeth Papineau, D, 2010, Canada
- Pippa Green, D, 2010, Canada (Dartmouth)
- Elizabeth Belanger, F, 2010, Canada
- Éloïse Gagné, D, 2010, Canada (Clarkson)
- Meagan Precourt, F, 2010, USA
- Hannah Rychley, F, 2010, USA
- Amaya McNeil, D, 2010, USA (Holy Cross)
- Briar Deckers, D, 2010, Canada (UConn)
- Brooke Lakowske, F, 2010, USA (Northeastern)
- Addyson Lee, D, 2010, Canada
- Malgorzata Zakrzewska, F, 2010, Poland
- Poppy Carlson, G, 2010, USA
- Allie Mitchell, D, 2010, Canada
- Madelyn Davies, F, 2010, Canada (New Hampshire)
- Annabella Di Palma, F, 2010, Canada
- Aliyah Mihlbauer, F, 2010, USA (Penn State)
- Quinn Kelly, G, 2010, USA (Quinnipiac)
- Lainey Lindsay, F, 2010, USA
- Isabell Manns, F, 2010, Germany
- Hilla Ytfeldt, F, 2010, Sweden
- Kelsey Macpherson, F, 2010, USA
- Andrea Hall, D, 2010, USA
- Jenna Goblirsch, F, 2010, USA
- Makenna Vinc, F, 2010, Canada (UConn)
- Alessia Longo, F, 2010, Canada (Quinnipiac)
- Breanna Bray, F, 2010, Canada (Mercyhurst)
- Sophie Um, F, 2010, USA
- Netta Siitonen, F, 2010, Finland
- Allie Callinen, G, 2010, USA
- Addyson Martin, D, 2010, Canada (Robert Morris)
- Morgan Nodding, F, 2010, Canada
- Gianna Stavola, F, 2010, USA
- Jaiden Krushelniski, F, 2010, USA
- Fanny Kyrkko, D, 2010, Finland
- Sarah Mettler, F, 2010, Switzerland
- Emma Pieper, G, 2010, USA (Bemidji State)
- Natalia Gero, F, 2010, Slovakia
- Emma Biros, F, 2010, Canada
- Aimee Georgi, D, 2010, Germany
- Brannagh Rae, F, 2010, Canada (Yale)
- Adison White, F, 2010, Canada (Princeton)
- Eve Pelletier, F, 2010, Canada (New Hampshire)
- Elizabeth Boveri, F, 2010, Canada
- Maize Wilner, F, 2010, USA
- Ellie Quattromanni, F, 2010, USA
- Giuliana Polcari, F, 2010, USA (Northeastern)
- Mae Fitzgerald, F, 2010, USA
- Montana Morris, F, 2010, USA (Merrimack)
- Elliana Mattson, F, 2010, USA
- Yelizaveta Kardash, F, 2010, Russia
- Cassidy Dailey, F, 2010, USA
- Malou Hassinen, F, 2010, Sweden
- Emma Biros, F, 2010, Canada
- Ivy Johnston, F, 2010, Canada (Boston University)
- Elsa Blårand, D, 2010, Sweden
- Nora Berger, D, 2010, Switzerland
- Aimee Georgi, D, 2010, Germany
- Olivia De LeLisle, G, 2010, USA (Cornell)
- Ella Fridgen, D, 2010, Canada (Quinnipiac)
- Mackenna Schlieman, F, 2010, USA (Minnesota)
- Jessie Umeris, F, 2010, Canada
- Kaylyn Halwas, F, 2010, Canada
- Svana Sveinbjornson, D, 2010, Canada (St. Thomas)
- Sarah Aquilina, D, 2010, Canada (UConn)
- Audrey Soja, F, 2010, Canada (Boston College)
- Lili Chmelařová, G, 2010, Czechia
- Chanelle Ouellette, F, 2010, Canada (UConn)
2011 Women's Hockey Prospects
- Brielle Beauchemin, F, 2011, Canada
- Gem Winter, D, 2011, Canada
- Eva Bélanger, F, 2011, Canada
- Kinley Sisson, D, 2011, Canada
- Sophia Abougoush, D, 2011, Canada
- Audrey Nichols, F, 2011, USA
- Avery Wathke, D, 2011, Canada
- Madeline Staffieri, F, 2011, USA
- Arabelle Weiss, F, 2011, Canada
- Ella Ianiero, F, 2011, USA
- Issy Myers, F, 2011, USA
- Lou Krebs, F, 2011, Switzerland
- Paige Fox, F, 2011, Canada
- Ella Sabourin, F, 2011, Canada
- Haley Chipelski, D, 2011, Canada
- Gabby Sojda, F, 2011, USA
- Genevieve Walsh, F, 2011, USA
- Caitlyn Tran, D, 2011, Canada
- Brayah Bemrose, G, 2011, Canada
- Charlotte Endicott, F, 2011, Canada
- Adela Křenkova, F, 2011, Czechia
- Brennyn Anderson, F, 2011 USA
- Sia Michanos, D, 2011, Canada
- Lauren Gratton, F, 2011, Canada
- Mya Rosenbaum, F, 2011, Canada
- Katherine Jessup, F, 2011, USA
- Annabelle Daniel, F, 2011, Canada
- Maëlle St-Gelais, G, 2011, Canada
- Casey Morand, G, 2011, Canada
- Caylee Burchett, G, 2011, Canada
- Ava Barbour, F, 2011, Canada
- Florence Gagnon, G, 2011, Canada
- Kim Villiger, D, 2011, Switzerland
- Maela Mosimann, F, 2011, Switzerland
- Laura Nistelberger, F, 2011, Austria
- Sienna Dammann, F, 2011, Canada
- Shae Faulkner, F, 2011, Canada
- Darshan Manak, G, 2011, Canada
- Brynn Belleau, D, 2011, Canada
- Kathryne Monko, D, 2011, USA
- Sawyer Gillings, F, 2011, Canada
- Violet McCann, F, 2011, USA
- Pénélope Belair, F, 2011, Canada
- Sophie DiGioia, F, 2011, USA
- Maëlie Boudreau, F, 2011, Canada
- Claire Kennedy, G, 2011, USA
- Bella Kearney, F, 2011, USA
- Avery DeFreitas, D, 2011, USA
- Abigail Running, G, 2011, USA
- Alli Hamlen, G, 2011, USA
- Josie Tanabe, F, 2011, USA
- Keara Day, D, 2011, USA
- Ainsley Washo, F, 2011, USA
- Keara Day, D, 2011, USA
- Ashleigh Howe, G, 2011, USA
- Nea Lindahl, G, 2011, Sweden
- Helga Tamas, F, 2011, Hungary
- Riley O'Neil, D, 2011, USA
- Jolianne Bergeron, F, 2011, Canada
- Johanna Sintschnig, F, 2011, Austria
- Jasmin Miedl, D, 2011, Germany
- Miriam Rutz, D, 2011, Germany
- Florence Gagnon, G, 2011, Canada
- Maélie Lefebvre, G, 2011, Canada
- Emy Gravel, D, 2011, Canada
- Alyse Clift, F, 2011, Canada
- Addison McFegan, F, 2011, Canada
- Sienna Dammann, F, 2011, Canada
- Alice Flaskova, D, 2011, Czechia
- Amalie Rubesova, F, 2011, Czechia
- Truley Simpson, F, 2011, Ontario
- Leighton Hamelin, F/D, 2011, USA
- Stella Dehaven, F, 2011, USA
- Kloe Rienguette, G, 2011, Canada
- Alexandra Kinal, G, 2011, USA
- Samantha Bonarek, F, 2011, USA
- Ingrid Newman, F, 2011, USA
2012 Women's Hockey Prospects
- Maddy Haydar, F, 2012, Canada
- Brooke Soloman, D, 2012, Canada
- Brynlee Desrosiers, D, 2012, USA
- Talia Hovspian, F, 2012, USA
- Kennedy Martell, F, 2012, Canada
- Laylah Stokes, F, 2012, Canada
- Lily Svenson, F, 2012, USA
- Mia Kuscher, D, 2012, USA
- Piper Dupuis, D, 2012, Canada
- Tommie Cinquino, F, 2012, USA
- Brylee Mateychuk, D, 2012, Canada
- Irelyn Raynor, F, 2012, Canada
- Sophie Saurette, F, 2012, Canada
- Kennedy Simpson, F, 2012, Canada
- Marissa Thompson, D, 2012, Canada
- Bryelle Muntain, F, 2012, Canada
- Avery Bliss, F, 2012, Canada
- Ada Lee, F, 2012, USA
- Liddi Bailey, F, 2012, USA
- Lily Bojrab, F, 2012, USA
- Isla Ford, D, 2012, Canada
- Taylin Lucas, F, 2012, Canada
- Catalina Woo, F, 2012, USA
- Maria Hamm, D, 2012, USA
- Kate Kohlenberg, G, 2012, USA
- Reese Podolak, F, 2012, USA
- Avery Fust, F, 2012, Switzerland
- Laila Sieber, D, 2012, Switzerland
- Cloe Bottoli, F, 2012, Switzerland
- Eliška Krýšová, F, 2012, Czechia
- Olivia Waterman, F, 2012, USA
- Sára Krakowitzerová, F, 2012, Czechia
- Eliška Nerglová, F, 2012, Czechia
- Adéla Fojtíková, D, 2012, Czechia
- Magalie Blouin, G, 2012, Canada
- Kelly-Ann Bard, G, 2012, Canada
- Maeva Boilard, D, 2012, Canada
- Ivy Brine, D, 2012, Canada
- Maëlie Parent, F, 2012, Canada
- Zina Koupilová, D, 2012, Czechia
- Isabel Navrátilová, F, 2012, Czechia
- Veronika Osvaldová, F, 2012, Czechia
- Olivia Brown, F, 2012, Canada
- Sofia Belle Ditta, F, 2012, Canada
- Molly Taylor, F, 2012, USA
- Isla Reinhart, F, 2012, Canada
- Kennedy Vokey, F, 2012, Canada
An Even Earlier Look Ahead
As the season progresses, so will the watch list of 2013s to be added to next season's list of up and coming players. It's a list that early in the year already includes players like Kendall Kolga, Annie Farquhar, Mary (Cece) Whatley, Kayla Teal, Elin Marvin, Shelby Kempkens, Riley Shewchuk, and Baylin Edgar.