Meet The Future Of Women's Hockey: 2010-2012 Standouts To Watch

One of the top prospects this season is 2011-born forward Isla McCoubrey. She's absolutely electric. McCoubrey could be on Canada's U-18 national team right now even though the program did not invite any 2011 players to test themselves. She is a game breaking talent who catches your eye every time she steps on the ice. Playing for the Waterloo Wolves, she's been a dynamic force that controls play despite having less to work with around her than some of the power programs. Her team features other impressive 2011s like Arabelle Weiss and Avery Wathke making it a group to watch. Add in Brielle Beauchemin (Canada), Gem Winter (Canada), Audrey Nichols (USA), Eva Belanger (Canada), and dozens more, than the 2011 group is beginning to take shape.