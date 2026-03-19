Natalie Spooner And Bringing Hockey And Community Together in Downtown Toronto

The experience also reminded Spooner of how much her community has meant to her throughout her career. 'I have to be grateful for the support that I've received over the years from the community and from Toronto,' she said. 'I really wouldn't be where I am today without my community and the people who have supported me.' It is also, she says, a reminder of why she keeps coming back to moments like this one. 'I think I'm constantly reminding myself to remember that little girl that just had so much fun playing street hockey, or skating on the ice as fast as I could,' she said. 'There's so much more to the game."