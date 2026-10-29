NCAA vs. PWHL: How Game Readiness And The International Calendar Shift Are Impacting Canada And USA Early

Where USA started against Canada in Windsor is not where they'll finish. It's not where they'll finish Friday night against Canada, and it's certainly not where they'll finish at the World Championships. The question now is whether Canada or USA will see more growth between now and the gold medal game. Canada will see growth not only from their new young players, but also the typical elevation of play from their PWHL veterans. Meanwhile, USA will look to polish the rough edges of those transitioning from the NCAA to pro, and those PWHL veterans who are coming to the end of another long offseason.