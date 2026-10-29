NCAA vs. PWHL: How Game Readiness And The International Calendar Shift Are Impacting Canada And USA Early

Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Dave Kallmann / Imagn
Dave Kallmann / Imagn
Oct 29, 2026 7:00 PMPublished Oct 29, 2026 7:00 PM
With the IIHF World Championships shifting to November, the bulk of players on Canada and USA's rosters coming from the PWHL have yet to step on the ice for meaningful games, while NCAA players are entering midseason form. It's a discussion on roster composition, and national team preparations.
In recent seasons, USA capitalized off their game-ready NCAA players, who entered the Rivalry Series and early year competitions in midseason form. With the NCAA schedule starting three months ahead of the PWHL, players joining national team camps and international events from the NCAA are already sharp.
In previous seasons, it was evident as players like Caroline Harvey, Abbey Murphy, Laila Edwards, and Tessa Janecke jumped into Rivalry Series games and made an immediate impact. Canada, built almost entirely from pros in the past, struggled to keep up with Team USA early in the season, but would typically find Rivalry Series success in the second half of the campaign.
With the World Championships switched to a November event prior to the PWHL season, the overall impact of game-readiness could play a larger factor than ever.
In Canada's pre-tournament win over USA to being both team's exhibition schedule ahead of the 2026 World Championships, it was evident that Canada had more jump than USA. Some of that could be attributed to the growing number of NCAA players in Canada's lineup who have been playing and practicing for months with their teams. Those players also had Canada's national development team series in August to build from.
Game Readiness A Factor
Looking at Canada's roster, Sara Manness (8 games), Caitlin Kraemer (6 games), Rosalie Tremblay (6 games), Chloe Primerano (6 games), and Hayley McDonald (8 games) all had in game experience entering Canada and USA's pre-tournament opener. They quartet also played a three-game series for Canada's national development team in August, and played a pair of intrasquad games at Canada's national team camp in Quebec City.
USA's roster, typically loaded with NCAA talent, dressed only a single NCAA player, Joy Dunne, in their opening loss to Canada, and it's believed that they cut the remaining two NCAA players who were in their lineup ahead of the game. It meant for USA, no one outside of Dunne on their team had appeared in a game outside of camp scrimmages prior to Wednesday's contest.
USA has relied recently on a balance of NCAA players and new talent, while Canada had been the all-pro roster sitting stagnant. This season, those roles have been reversed.
With USA's success in the past, and Canada's early showing, national teams may look to more frequently sprinkle NCAA players into their roster to ensure they have an energetic group of players in midseason form.
Abnormally Long Offseason Changes Routine For Rookies
USA had several players in their lineup who in past seasons, were used to being back on the ice and in game condition by this point in the season. Caroline Harvey, Abbey Murphy, Tessa Janecke, Laila Edwards, Lacey Eden, Kirsten Simms, Emma Peschel, Sydney Morrow, and Sloane Matthews were all 2026 PWHL Draft picks.
For the past five seasons, those players have started training camps in late August, and began playing games in September. Now two months beyond their typical start, and without a game to their name, they're being asked to play for roster spots, and soon medals. The PWHL's lengthy offseason will continue to be a challenge for rookies who have developed offseason plans that have no entailed the length of time between games prior to this year.
Adding extra months to an offseason without playing is going to be a challenge PWHL rookies need to manage.
USA's Time Is Coming
Where USA started against Canada in Windsor is not where they'll finish. It's not where they'll finish Friday night against Canada, and it's certainly not where they'll finish at the World Championships. The question now is whether Canada or USA will see more growth between now and the gold medal game. Canada will see growth not only from their new young players, but also the typical elevation of play from their PWHL veterans. Meanwhile, USA will look to polish the rough edges of those transitioning from the NCAA to pro, and those PWHL veterans who are coming to the end of another long offseason.
Whether it's USA who finds their legs, or Canada who grows as a team, whichever team can bolster their roster internally and find growth from within their roster, could be hearing their national anthem when the final buzzer goes in Denmark.
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