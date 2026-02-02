New Development Camp Aims to Expand Women’s Para Ice Hockey Worldwide

World Para Ice Hockey announced a development camp aimed at boosting global participation in women’s para ice hockey. Hosted by the USA’s Women’s Para Ice Hockey Foundation, the June camp will reduce financial barriers and focus on building programs worldwide.
In a release, the organization said the USA’s Women’s Para Ice Hockey Foundation will host the camp from June 4 to 7. It will be open to up to 30 athletes and 10 staff members from around the world.
One long-standing barrier to participation in para ice hockey has been cost. The development camp addressed that concern. According to the release, “participants will receive lodging, meals, and local transportation, helping reduce financial barriers and make the camp accessible to athletes from a wide range of backgrounds and regions.”
The camp will be led by Monica Quimby, who has been heavily involved with Team USA and the sport’s progress toward its first-ever World Championships this past August. That tournament was widely viewed as a success and a positive step forward for para ice hockey's inclusion in the Paralympic Games.
“It is about identifying both emerging talents and motivating them to help build their own Para ice hockey teams,” Quimby said via the release. “We're not only growing women's Para ice hockey, we are expanding our community worldwide and creating the next women's leaders in our sport.”