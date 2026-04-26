Red Deer Wins 2026 Esso Cup Title, MacLean Named MVP

“It’s an amazing feeling, getting to win–we did it and it feels good,” said Field. “This means so much, to know we made Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada proud and for it to be us [to be the first Atlantic team to win a medal in their fifth appearance in the last seven tournaments], it feels like it should have been us. This is an amazing group of girls and every single person in our dressing room played a part today and we couldn’t have done it without everyone.”