Report: ICE Fears Causing Girls Hockey Participation To Decline In Minnesota, Some Organizations Cease Operations

"Today in Minneapolis another person was shot and killed by Immigration Customs Enforcement," Scott Harman, DinoMights executive director wrote in a statement. "I want to be very clear that I, as Executive Director, condemn the violence that the current surge in ICE has brought to the neighborhoods served by Dino Mights. The stated goal of making our neighborhoods safer is not being achieved. On the contrary, these actions are interrupting programs like DinoMights from providing youth development activities of all kinds. It is currently dangerous to go about our activities as usual."