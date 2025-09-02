Stoney Creek Showcases Continues To Honor The Past While Promoting The Future

The Stoney Creek Showcase, which runs a trio of tournaments for the U-15, U-18, and U-22 divisions, is not only the season's first premier scouting event for college programs, it's also a historic event for the growth and promotion of women's hockey. Over the years, the event has featured many of the world's top players from Canada, the United States, and abroad.

To recognize the past, the tournament has continued the tradition of naming each division in the event after an alumni of the Stoney Creek Sabres who played at that level in the tournament.

At the U-18 level, the divisions are named for several current PWHL players including Sarah Nurse, Brianne Jenner, Megan Carter, Alexa Vasko, and 2025 PWHL first round pick Kendall Cooper. Other names gracing the U-18 competition are Olympic gold medalist Laura Fortino, former Wisconsin captain Sydney McKibbon, and Mercyhurst grads Sarah & Grace Nelles.

The U-15 tournament features a few similar names in Carter, Jenner, and Nurse. The U-15 divisions also include groupings named for New York Sirens forwards Kristin O'Neill and Kayla Vespa, Toronto Sceptres goalie Elaine Chuli, and Minnesota Frost draft picks Brooke Becker and Vanessa Upson.

Finally, the University Showcase, which sees dozens of future NCAA and U Sports players step onto the ice each year, brings back divisions named for Chuli, Fortino, Jenner, McKibbon, Nurse, and O'Neill, as well as former St. Lawrence captain Kelly Sabatine, and Robert Morris grad Sarah Quaranta.

According to Stoney Creek's website, the division names matter as the players "began as young girls dreaming big — many in the very same rinks our showcase is played in — and through hard work, leadership, and talent, rose to the top levels of the sport."