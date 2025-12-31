Top 25 Women's Hockey Players Of The Last Quarter Century As We Close Out 2025

Women's hockey has come a long way in the last 25 years, since the turn of the century in 2000. At that point, there had only been one women's Olympic tournament, and there was no sustainable professional league for women in hockey.

In 2000, Canada was still the only nation to ever win a World Championship gold medal, and many current stars of the game, including the PWHL's 2025 Rookie of the Year, Sarah Fillier, weren't born yet.

The sport had many monoliths on the women's side who had not only carried the sport to greater heights, but who remain some of the most notable names in women's hockey history. 2000 was the last year Angela James played, which is why she's omitted from this list, and others like Cammi Granato and Geraldine Heaney were already in the twilight of their careers, playing the bulk of their days at the top of the sport in the 1990s.

With the first quarter century of the 2000s complete, here are The Hockey News' Top 25 players of the last 25 years.

1. Marie-Philip Poulin

There is only one Captain Clutch. When it's all said and done, Poulin may go down as the best of all time, not only because of her international success, which includes three Olympic and four World Championship gold medals, two Olympic All-Star and four World Championship All-Star nods, and being named IIHF Player of the Year, but also her involvement in the PWHL. A three-time MVP in the former CWHL, Poulin was named the PWHL's MVP and Best Forward in 2025. Currently the captain of the Montreal Victoire.

2. Hayley Wickenheiser

The bulk of her IIHF Hall of Fame and Hockey Hall of Fame career took place in the last 25 years. She won four Olympic gold medals and was twice named MVP of the Olympic tournament. Wickenheiser also won four of her seven World Championship gold medals following the year 2000, and earned five of her World Championship All-Star nods in that era. Spending seven seasons as Canada's captain, playing men's pro hockey and being named the CIS Player of the Year, Wickenheiser is a legend.

3. Jenni Hiirikoski

The future Hall of Famer is the most individually decorated defender in women's hockey history with seven Best Defender awards from the World Championships, and two from the Olympic Games. The Finnish defender was named Finland's Best Player five times and the Best Defender in Sweden's SDHL twice after making the move to that league. She owns countless medals from international competition, and has captained Finland's national team for a decade. Currently plays for Luleå in Sweden.

4. Hilary Knight

The all-time goal scoring leader and points leader at the World Championships , Knight has 10 World Championship gold medals and an Olympic gold, she's been named a World Championship All-Star four times and an Olympic All-Star once, and was the IIHF Player of the Year in 2023. She's the best forward in American history. Professionally, Knight co-led the PWHL in scoring in 2024-25 and is the only player in PWHL history to captain two teams, leading both the Boston Fleet and Seattle Torrent.

5. Jayna Hefford

The Hockey Hall of Fame inductee was a four-time Olympic and seven-time World Championship gold medalist. She was named a World Championship All-Star three times, and tournament Best Forward twice in her career with Canada. Off the ice, Hefford is the executive vice president of the PWHL, helping to lead professional women's hockey into a new era.

6. Angela Ruggiero

Few played the game like the rugged Ruggiero. The Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, IIHF Hall of Fame and US Hockey Hall of Fame inductee is second only Hiirikoski in individual recognition by a defender. She was twice the Olympic Best Defender, and four times a World Championship Best Defender. She also played men's professional hockey.

7. Noora Räty

A five-time World Championship Best Goaltender, Olympic All-Star, NCAA First Team All-American, CWHL Goaltender of the Year, and Finnish Goaltender of the Year, Räty is a future Hall of Famer. She was the backbone of Finland's success for the better part of a decade and will go down as one of the best goaltenders ever to play the game.

8. Caroline Ouellette

A four-time Olympic gold medalist and six-time World Champion (five in the 2000s), Ouellette is a Hockey Hall of Fame and IIHF Hall of Fame inductee. One of Canada's stars and one of only a handful of players to captain Canada's national team, Ouellette also won four Clarkson Cup titles in the CWHL, leading the league in scoring and winning a playoff MVP honor in the process.

9. Kendall Coyne Schofield

One of the only players with not only Olympic and World Championship gold medals, but also two Walter Cup titles in the PWHL. The captain of the Minnesota Frost, Coyne Schofield won the Patty Kazmaier Award in the NCAA and is a two-time World Championship all-star.

10. Kim St-Pierre

The first-ever goaltender inducted to the Hockey Hall of Fame, St-Pierre has both Olympic and World Championship All-Star nods on her resume, was twice the World Championship's Best Goaltender, and once the Olympic Best Goaltender. The Canadian goalie also won a CWHL title and was named the CIS player of the year.

11. Natalie Darwitz

12. Brianna Decker

13. Michelle Karvinen

14. Jennifer Botterill

15. Riikka Sallinen

16. Danielle Goyette

17. Florence Schelling

18. Natalie Spooner

19. Amanda Kessel

20. Krissy Wendell

21. Kim Martin

22. Maria Rooth

23. Monique Lamoureux

24. Caroline Harvey

25. Sarah Fillier







