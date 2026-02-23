Trump, Men's Hockey Team Joke About Having To Bring USA's Women's Team To White House

American President Donald Trump and the USA men's national team were heard joking and laughing about having to also bring the women's national team, who won Olympic gold earlier in the tournament, to the White House when they visit.
The United States swept gold at the women's and men's Olympic hockey tournaments in Italy.
In the moments following the men's victory, the team was seen celebrating in their locker room, including with FBI Director Kash Patel who was seen chugging beer and spraying it around the locker room before Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk removed his own gold medal and placed it around Patel's neck.
Patel was also seen holding his cell phone for a call with the President of the United States, Donald Trump. The call, which last more than two and a half minutes with the team, also included a moment where Trump and the USA men's team joked and laughed about having to also invite the American women's hockey team to the White House when the men's team visits.
"We'll do the White House...we'll just have some fun, we have medals for you guys," Trump was heard saying on the call. "And we have to, I must tell you, we're going to have to bring the women's team, you do know that?"
To which the entire USA men's hockey team laughed. When their laughter subsided, the President continued by stating that if he did not invite the women's team, he would probably get impeached.
"I do believe I probably would be impeached," the President continued.
Since ice hockey was first played at the Olympic Games by men in 1920, USA has won three gold medals, eight silver, and a bronze. Women's hockey was first included at the Winter Games in 1998. Since then the American women's national team has won three gold, four silver, and a bronze.
Olympians first visited the White House in 1924 when members of USA's boxing team visited before travelling to Paris, according to The White House Historical Association. Olympians first met with a sitting President in 1908 when Theodoe Roosevelt invited the Olympic team to his home in New York.