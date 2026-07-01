Twelve Canadian Women's Hockey Prospects To Watch In 2026-27

The Manitoba product was the ECAC Player of the Year, ECAC Rookie of the Year, ECAC Forward of the Year, and the co-winner of the NCAA's national Rookie of the Year honor alongside Swedish national team veteran Hilda Svensson. As an NCAA rookie she recorded 21 goals and 52 points in 35 games this season with Clarkson. Manness can finish, but she is an exceptional playmaker who could someday be Canada's top centre. She was incredible on the draw this season leading the ECAC winning 61.5% of her face-offs, while taking the third most draws of any player in the ECAC. Canadian fans should keep an eye on Manness with the National Development Team this summer.