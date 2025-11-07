U-18 National Championships Down To Four Teams

Only four teams remain in the hunt for gold at the 2025 U-18 Canadian national championships in Newfoundland and Labrador. With a snowstorm raging outside, the competition inside was equally harsh, with Ontario Red, Ontario Blue, Quebec, and the hosts, Team Atlantic, punching their tickets to the semi finals.

The hosts, Team Atlantic, earned their spot by defeating Manitoba 4-1, relying on a strong power play performance with Hali-Rose MacLean, Summer MacLean, and Emily Thomas each scoring wth the player advantage. Chanelle Ouellette rounded out the scoring for Atlantic, while Manitoba's lone goal scorer was Aliyah Teixeira, who opened the game.

“This was a great experience. We were down one, but we bounced back, played as a team and got the puck in the back of the net," said MacLean. "The crowd is a big part of the game; when everyone is up, the bench is up and everyone is booming. [Scoring] felt really good—it was a bit of a knuckle puck, but it was such a good experience. We need to work as a team, be positive, move the puck and we will be good [in the semifinals].”

After jumping out to a strong start, Ontario Red got a scare from Alberta, who were led by the continued strong performances of Avery Sam and Riley Cooper. In the end however, Ontario Red pulled out the 4-3 win with Kate Viel, Grace Van Volsen, Keira Owen, and Mikyla Barnes all scored for Ontario.

“We faced a lot of adversity today," said Barnes. "We did not come out the way we hoped, but we regrouped and everybody bought in. We worked as hard as we could the entire game. [Our offence] came from the forechecks, we tried to get the puck deep and work for it. My teammates did an amazing job on my goal of pinning [Alberta] deep and getting me the puck. Everyone is excited [for the semifinals], it was a hard-fought game to get us here. We have to focus on coming out strong tomorrow; you cannot take any team lightly. I know that we will all put our best foot forward [in the semifinals].”

In the other quarterfinals, Loélie Lachapelle had a goal and two assists, and Arielle Côté made 17 saves to lead Quebec to a 3-0 shutout win over Saskatchewan. Ontario Blue also made it through beating British Columbia 2-1 with Renee Lapointe and Bronwyn Langis scoring for Ontario.

“We followed our system. In the first period, we made sure to get pucks deep and around their defence so we could get a heavy forecheck and get pucks on net to wear down their goalie," said Lapointe. "That really helped us in the second [period] where we got our couple of chances. In the third, we got away from our systems a little bit, but we blocked shots for our goalie and pulled out the win. We need to stick to our system, making sure we talk to our linemates, our defence pairings and make sure everything is squared away for [the semifinals] tomorrow.”

Ontario Blue will face Quebec in the first semi-final of the day at 3:30pm EST, while Atlantic will play Ontario Red at 6pm EST.