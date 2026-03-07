USA Hockey Reaches 100,000 Girls And Women Playing Hockey

Women's and girls' hockey has hit a new milestone in the United States as there are now 100,000 registered women and girls in the sport with USA Hockey. The all-time high enrolment shows the continued growth of the sport in the USA.
Joanna Gilligan, a 13-year-old from Millcreek, Utah, was officially reconized the 100,000th registrant, playing in a new all-girls program supported by the Utah Mammoth.
“It’s a great day for hockey in our country,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “So many people have worked tirelessly in building opportunities for girls and women’s players in our country, and it only seems appropriate we celebrate reaching 100,000 for the first time during Hockey Week Across America.”
USA Hockey has seen registrations climb continuously over the last decade, and with the rise of women’s hockey at the professional level in the PWHL, and internationally with USA winning gold at the U-18 World Championships, World Championships and Olympic Games in women’s hockey in the last year.
“Reaching 100,000 girls and women playing hockey is a remarkable milestone for our sport and a testament to the volunteers, coaches, families, and communities who have helped grow the girls and women’s game,” said Kristen Sagaert, director of girls hockey at USA Hockey. “Most exciting is that the next generation is already on the ice, inspired by today’s players and helping shape an even brighter future for the game.”
Since 1998 when women’s hockey first debuted at the Olympic Games, registrations for women and girls hockey have grown from 28,000 to the current level at 100,000.
