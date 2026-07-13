Women Of Colour Hockey Collective Camp Continues to Grow By Breaking Down Hockey's Biggest Barriers

"This is our fourth year of existence as a nonprofit here in Canada, but our first year rebranded as Women of Colour Hockey Collective," Tinker said. "The past three years we were branded as Black Girl Hockey Club Canada, and over those years we realized we were serving so many more women and girls than just Black women. People had questions as to whether they were invited into our organization, and we wanted to make it really clear that we support all BIPOC women."