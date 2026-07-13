Women Of Colour Hockey Collective Camp Continues to Grow By Breaking Down Hockey's Biggest Barriers
What began as a last-minute idea between Saroya Tinker and Sophie Jaques has become one of the fastest-growing grassroots initiatives in women's hockey.
More than 200 girls from across Canada and the United States gathered in Toronto this weekend for the fourth annual Women of Colour Hockey Collective (WCHC) Camp, a free event that combined on-ice instruction, mentorship, off-ice activities and the opportunity to learn from current PWHL players. Families traveled from across Ontario, while others came from much farther away—including one young goaltender from Pittsburgh—and many campers returned for another year alongside friends they had met through the program.
For WCHC founder Saroya Tinker, the growth reflects years of work to make the sport feel more welcoming and accessible.
"This is our fourth year of existence as a nonprofit here in Canada, but our first year rebranded as Women of Colour Hockey Collective," Tinker said. "The past three years we were branded as Black Girl Hockey Club Canada, and over those years we realized we were serving so many more women and girls than just Black women. People had questions as to whether they were invited into our organization, and we wanted to make it really clear that we support all BIPOC women."
The camp itself has followed a similar trajectory.
"Back in our first season, Sophie and I figured out we were free on the same weekend and said, 'Let's run a camp together,'" Tinker recalled. "We very quickly got girls together. We had 65 girls sign up, which we were very surprised about, and then we just continued to grow year after year from there."
Now the organization's flagship event welcomes participants from across North America while offering the entire weekend free of charge.
For Jaques, a founding board member and defender for the Vancouver Goldeneyes, the camp's rapid growth proves that interest in hockey has never been the problem.
"The growth just goes to show how many people love hockey," Jaques said. "The one downside about hockey is there are so many barriers to entry and it is hard to get involved."
By removing those barriers, she said, families are eager to participate.
"Making it free of cost and giving equipment to those who are in need, just making it more accessible—people do want to get involved. When they get that opportunity, it's so fun to get to see them on the ice."
One of Jaques' favorite parts of the weekend isn't running drills—it's reconnecting with returning campers.
"A lot of girls come year after year," she said. "Catching up with them on how their season was... there were a few girls at my Sophie's Sisters program out in Vancouver this year who traveled out to Toronto for the camp, which was really special."
Between conversations, Jaques could also be found helping younger campers tie skates, buckle helmets and settle first-day nerves.
New PWHL Hamilton draft pick Jade Iginla, who is entering her third year as a WCHC board member, echoed Jaques' belief that affordability remains one of the biggest challenges facing the sport.
"It's not talked about enough how expensive hockey is," Iginla said. "Women of colour are underrepresented in the sport, and we're trying to create an environment where everyone is welcome. But hockey's also really expensive."
She said one of the most meaningful aspects of the camp is the financial support that allows every participant to attend free of charge.
"What really resonates with me is the funding that's been provided to buy equipment, pay team fees and get the girls here. For everyone to be here for free, it's unbelievable."
While much of the weekend focused on games and skill development, Iginla also sees a larger purpose.
"It's all about fun," she said. "We have a lot of girls here. It's really about getting to know them, for them to make friends and really just enjoy it."
Seattle Torrent forward Mikyla Grant-Mentis understands firsthand why opportunities like this matter.
Growing up, she said, there were very few players who looked like her.
"I never had this when I was growing up," Grant-Mentis said. "The only girl I knew when I was playing was Saroya and my cousin, and then my two brothers. There wasn't a lot of us around. There was no one to really look up to, no one to see a future for in women's hockey."
Ultimately, though, the weekend wasn't about creating future professional players.
It was about creating a place where every girl felt she belonged.
"I think youth access and retention is also a huge piece of this," Tinker said. "Some of these girls won't be professional hockey players, but they deserve to know that they can work in hockey operations, be an equipment manager or a coach. It's about showing them all of the different angles.
"We hope we can continue to offer this camp for free at no cost and support people financially so they can participate."
As the campers spilled off the ice, posing for photos with PWHL players, reuniting with friends from previous summers and already talking about next year, the success of the weekend wasn't measured by goals scored or drills completed.
It was measured by the growing community that keeps coming back.