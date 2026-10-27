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Women’s Hockey Coach Philippe Bérubé Fired by Hockey Sherbrooke, Suspended by Hockey Québec and Hockey Canada

Women’s Hockey Coach Philippe Bérubé Fired by Hockey Sherbrooke, Suspended by Hockey Québec and Hockey Canada

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Pat Laprade
Partner
Oct 27, 2026 5:32 PM
Updated Oct 27, 2026 7:24 PM

Women’s hockey coach Philippe Bérubé has been fired by Hockey Sherbrooke and suspended for administrative reasons by Hockey Québec and Hockey Canada, according to La Tribune. He led Team Quebec to U-18 gold in 2025 and attended Canada’s national women’s team camp this month.

Philippe Bérubé, who has been involved in women’s hockey since 2016 and led Team Quebec to gold at last November’s National Women’s U-18 Championship, has been fired by Hockey Sherbrooke, according to La Tribune.

The newspaper also reports that Hockey Québec and Hockey Canada subsequently suspended him for administrative reasons.

No further explanation was provided.

“I can’t discuss the reasons behind this decision. At this stage, I can’t provide any explanation,” Eric Bergeron, chair of Hockey Sherbrooke’s board of directors, told La Tribune. “All we want at Hockey Sherbrooke is for the kids to be happy and safe. And the board’s decision was made with that in mind. The entire board made the decision to terminate Mr. Bérubé’s employment. I met with him and terminated his employment.” 

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Bergeron declined to say whether the dismissal followed a lengthy investigation or a specific incident. He also stated that “the children who were with Philippe were not unsafe.”

Bérubé served as a head coach and coordinator of the Harfangs sports-study program and hockey teams at Triolet High School.

Hockey Sherbrooke notified parents of his dismissal by email on October 16.

At Team Canada’s camp 

Just two days earlier, Bérubé had been in Quebec City, where he spent the entire training camp with Canada’s national women’s team.

Bérubé also served as an assistant coach at Bishop’s University in U SPORTS in 2023 and coached at Canada’s national women’s U18 selection camp in August 2026.

He was scheduled to lead Team Quebec’s women’s hockey team at the 2027 Canada Games.

The Hockey News requested comment from Hockey Canada and Hockey Quebec regarding the suspension. 

“Hockey Québec confirms that Philippe Bérubé has been suspended for administrative reasons,” the association said in a statement to The Hockey News.

Hockey Canada also responded to acknowledge receipt of THN’s request.

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