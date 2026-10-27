Women’s Hockey Coach Philippe Bérubé Fired by Hockey Sherbrooke, Suspended by Hockey Québec and Hockey Canada

Sherbrooke Harfangs
Oct 27, 2026 5:32 PM
Updated Oct 27, 2026 7:24 PM
Women’s hockey coach Philippe Bérubé has been fired by Hockey Sherbrooke and suspended for administrative reasons by Hockey Québec and Hockey Canada, according to La Tribune. He led Team Quebec to U-18 gold in 2025 and attended Canada’s national women’s team camp this month.
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