Women’s Hockey Coach Philippe Bérubé Fired by Hockey Sherbrooke, Suspended by Hockey Québec and Hockey Canada

“I can’t discuss the reasons behind this decision. At this stage, I can’t provide any explanation,” Eric Bergeron, chair of Hockey Sherbrooke’s board of directors, told La Tribune. “All we want at Hockey Sherbrooke is for the kids to be happy and safe. And the board’s decision was made with that in mind. The entire board made the decision to terminate Mr. Bérubé’s employment. I met with him and terminated his employment.”