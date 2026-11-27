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Sophia Blew
Sophia Blew
The Toronto Sceptres and Ottawa Charge face off in PWHL preseason action
Nov 27, 2026 12:11 PMPublished Nov 27, 2026 12:11 PM
The PWHL's 12 teams are finding answers for some of their glaring questions as the preseason continues, but some teams are also identifying problems in their build, with less clear paths to solve them.
Ten of the PWHL's 12 teams have completed their two preseason games. With the start of the regular season just over a week away, final roster decisions are coming quickly, and the potential for shuffle and movement between teams is growing.
Here's a look at some of the decisions, problems, and solutions that are being made and found across the 12 teams.
Western Conference Teams
The Detroit Clutch have a problem on their hands unless they're ok with starting without possession all season. Detroit does not have a number one center, and their depth at the position is questionable at best. They tried Daryl Watts at the position, one she's not played professionally or collegiately, but she went 7/30, winning only 23.3% of her draws. That included a 1/13 showing against an experienced group of centers from Hamilton.
Goaltending across the league is going to be a major asset, which is why the Vegas Vanguards' early results were concerning. A lot of it is tied to their 8-6 loss to Vancouver, but they played only Nicole Hensley and Saskia Maurer who left the preseason with numbers that won't hold up in the regular season. Hensley posted a 4.26 GAA and .895 save percentage, while Maurer had a 6.08 GAA and .793 save percentage.
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Vancouver Goldeneyes' fans had their own eyes opened seeing the stat lines of their top defenders. Caroline 'KK' Harvey took just over three minutes into her first preseason game to score, and she finished that game with four points. Her partner in the game, Sophie Jaques scored a hat trick. It seems strange, but teams will need to plan to defend Vancouver's blueline, which should open some space for their forward group as well.
Can the Minnesota Frost capitalize on the inexperienced Western Conference, despite massive losses to the roster? It was hard to tell in the preseason as they fielded two very different rosters in their games, neither of which will resemble their opening night roster. What was more confusing was not seeing either Maddie Rooney, nor Daria Gredzen get a single minute of preparation in the crease. They'll go into the regular season having not faced a shot in a game since the 2025-26 season.
The Seattle Torrent and San Jose Seals are the last two teams to take to the ice in the preseason. San Jose signed free agent Justine Reyes, adding a veteran face to their lineup. Seattle has been quietly working as a team at their practice rink. Their match up will be exciting for fans to follow as it's an introduction of picks like Laila Edwards and Abbey Murphy to the league.
Eastern Conference Teams
The Toronto Sceptres looked really good in their opening games. Raygan Kirk was stellar, Kirsten Simms looked ready to be a difference maker, and the team had surprising depth. If there's one major question mark, it's how injured is Jamie Lee Rattray, projected as their number one center. She left the opening preseason game after a collision, playing only 23 seconds. She did not return in Toronto's second preseason game due to the injury.
Exiting the preseason with a pair of wins, things looked good for the Hamilton Havoc, although they certainly were not dominant against rosters that were missing key pieces. Hamilton is starting as this year's Vancouver; a team with an abundance of on paper skill and depth, but the challenge of translating it into regular season wins. Alina Müller looked like she is ready to lead this team with a stellar preseason building off her continued brilliance internationally.
All is well in the nation's capital as the Ottawa Charge looked comfortable in their build entering preseason. They edged the Detroit Clutch before putting up a stinker against Toronto. The biggest questions for them are who will grab their final forward spots. If there's a concern coming out of camp, it's the health of second round pick Jordan Ray who left Ottawa's final preseason game after an injury and did not return.
The biggest thing coming out of New York is their continued attempt to find a way to keep the forwards they want to keep. The New York Sirens have been a player-friendly organization signing contracts with term and security, but this season, it has caused issue as New York's new faces may be a better fit than some of the veterans on guaranteed deals. There are teams who need veteran help, and New York could provide them with depth. There's a deal to be done that will benefit multiple teams.
The Montreal Victoire wasted no time in rolling out a lineup that looked very close to their best to open the preseason. Montreal is going to be a difficult team to beat, and they even got a shutout from last year's third string goalie Megan Warrener. Their blueline remains a question as Montreal was outshot by a New York team without Fillier, Kaltounkova, or O'Brien in their lineup. If Maria Batalova ever arrives from Russia, it might help, but at this point, she's now facing a steep uphill fight for a roster spot.
In the heavily loaded Eastern Conference, the Boston Fleet are going to have it tough. They have their dynamic duo of Megan Keller and Haley Winn on the blueline, and Aerin Frankel in net, but there were no clear answers in their two preseason appearances on who would step forward to provide consistent offense. Susanna Tapani didn't play in the preseason, which is something to watch, while former checking line forwards like Jill Saulnier, Sophie Shirley, and Liz Schepers were the lone veteran scorers up front. Boston doesn't have an easy start either facing six of the seven returning teams to open the season before they finally get an expansion team, and by that point, expansion teams will be hitting their stride.
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