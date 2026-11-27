In the heavily loaded Eastern Conference, the Boston Fleet are going to have it tough. They have their dynamic duo of Megan Keller and Haley Winn on the blueline, and Aerin Frankel in net, but there were no clear answers in their two preseason appearances on who would step forward to provide consistent offense. Susanna Tapani didn't play in the preseason, which is something to watch, while former checking line forwards like Jill Saulnier, Sophie Shirley, and Liz Schepers were the lone veteran scorers up front. Boston doesn't have an easy start either facing six of the seven returning teams to open the season before they finally get an expansion team, and by that point, expansion teams will be hitting their stride.