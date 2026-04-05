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20-Year-Old Czech Olympian Tereza Pistekova Set To Declare For PWHL Draft cover image

20-Year-Old Czech Olympian Tereza Pistekova Set To Declare For PWHL Draft

Ian Kennedy
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Czech national team member, Tereza Pistekova, 20, didn't go the NCAA route. Now the young star is set to throw her name into the hat to become the youngest player in the PWHL next season.

Tereza Pistekova already has three World Championship tournaments and an Olympic Games on her resume, all by the age of 20.

The forward is set to achieve another milestone this year as she is poised to declare for the 2026 PWHL Draft.

Most members of the 2026 PWHL Draft class are from the 2002, 2003, and 2004 birth years. Pistekova, a 2005 born player, will look to become the youngest player in the PWHL next season if she is selected.

Given her two-way impact, international experience, and the fact she's already spent two seasons in the SDHL playing with some of the top international players outside the PWHL, and has trained with Czechia's growing PWHL contingent, it's not a stretch to believe Pistekova will make the jump to the PWHL immediately.

She has the tool kit to be an effective checking line player from day one, and given her age, is a prospect who could emerge as a future star in the league. Pistekova is following a unique path to the PWHL. The majority of her Czech national team peers like 2006 born forwards Tereza Plosova and Adela Sapovalivova recently completed their rookie seasons in the NCAA. Pistekova is a rarity from Czechia to not take the NCAA route to the pro ranks. In fact, across the PWHL, there are very few players who have not competed in North America at some point in the league. It's a short list that includes Ronja Savolainen, Maja Nylen Persson, Fanuza Kadirova, Anna Shokhina, Lina Ljungblom, Anna Meixner, and Daniela Pejsova.

Tereza Pistekova

The list will grow next season as Petra Nieminen and Viivia Vainikka look to join the league, along with Russians Maria Batalova and Anna Shibanova. 

Last season in the SDHL Pistekova recorded 25 points in 34 games with SDE. She's a strong penalty killer, and the left shot forward has options. Pistekova recently re-signed for next season with SDE, but with PWHL clause included to allow her to start the year in the SDHL before coming to the PWHL in November following the World Championships where she'll again represent Czechia.

Currently the PWHL includes Czech players Kristyna Kaltounkova, Daniela Pejsova, Katerina Mrazova, Denisa Krizova, Aneta Tejralova, Klara Hymlarova, Tereza Vanisova, Natalie Mlynkova, and Noemi Neubauerova. Former PWHL defender Dominka Laskova will also look to return to the league next season.

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