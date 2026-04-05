20-Year-Old Czech Olympian Tereza Pistekova Set To Declare For PWHL Draft

She has the tool kit to be an effective checking line player from day one, and given her age, is a prospect who could emerge as a future star in the league. Pistekova is following a unique path to the PWHL. The majority of her Czech national team peers like 2006 born forwards Tereza Plosova and Adela Sapovalivova recently completed their rookie seasons in the NCAA. Pistekova is a rarity from Czechia to not take the NCAA route to the pro ranks. In fact, across the PWHL, there are very few players who have not competed in North America at some point in the league. It's a short list that includes Ronja Savolainen, Maja Nylen Persson, Fanuza Kadirova, Anna Shokhina, Lina Ljungblom, Anna Meixner, and Daniela Pejsova.