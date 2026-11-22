Women's Hockey Roundtable
1,270 Members•7,226 Posts
Nov 22, 2026 9:12 PMPublished Nov 22, 2026 9:12 PM
Pat Laprade opened eight Hobby boxes of 2025–26 Upper Deck PWHL and pulled 24 Young Guns and a Fearless Leaders insert that falls just once in 576 packs. Here’s what else he found and why he thinks Caroline Harvey will be the rookie to chase in 2027.
Thanks to my good friends at Remi Card Trader, I recently opened eight Hobby boxes of 2025–26 Upper Deck PWHL.
Each Hobby box contains 12 packs of six cards. A typical pack includes five regular base cards and one “hit,” the collector’s term for a special card. That could be a Young Guns rookie card, a UD Portraits insert, a Postseason Standouts card or a serial-numbered parallel.
The 50-card regular base set is the first to feature the Vancouver Goldeneyes and Seattle Torrent. Toronto and Vancouver have seven cards apiece, while the other six teams have six each. The stats on the cards are from the 2024–25 season.
All eight teams are also represented among the 20 Young Guns, with two or three rookies per team. Players to look for include the top three picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft — Kristýna Kaltounková, Haley Winn and Casey O’Brien — along with Team Canada defender Nicole Gosling.
Related stories
Already Out of Date?
One drawback is that the set came out in late July, after expansion had already reshaped rosters across the league. Of the 70 players featured in the regular base set and the Young Guns, 30 (43%) are no longer with the team shown on their card.
That’s a lot of player movement for collectors to keep track of. It’s also a little disappointing for hometown fans who open a pack hoping to find someone they’ll be cheering for this season.
What I pulled from 96 packs
I pulled 576 cards from 96 packs. Of those, 479 were regular base cards, enough to complete the 50-card set nine times with 29 cards left over.
Here’s the breakdown, starting with the Young Guns and the inserts I pulled most often.
- Young Guns — 24. I pulled 18 of the 20 rookies. The only two I missed were Kristýna Kaltounková and Ella Huber.
- UD Portraits — 8
- Outburst Silver — 5
- UD Canvas — 6
- UD Canvas Black & White — 4
- Netminders — 8
- Spotlight — 7
- Postseason Standouts — 8
- Dazzlers Blue — 8
- Spotlight Black & White — 1
- Fearless Leaders — 1
I also pulled five more Young Guns across two versions, along with 12 serial-numbered cards.
- UD Canvas Young Guns — 2
- Young Guns Outburst Silver — 3
- UD Exclusives /100 — 2 (one base card and one Postseason Standouts)
- Deluxe /250 — 4 (three base cards and one Postseason Standouts)
- Numbered to 399 — 6 (two UD Portraits, three Spotlight and one Netminders)
The highlight of my eight boxes was a Fearless Leaders card featuring New York Sirens captain Micah Zandee-Hart. Fearless Leaders is the toughest insert to pull in this year’s set among those with published Hobby odds. Upper Deck puts the odds at one in 576 packs, or one in three full cases. To put that in perspective, over the same number of packs, you’d expect to pull 12 UD Canvas Young Guns and 144 regular Young Guns.
All told, I’d put the combined value of the cards from my eight boxes at anything between C$600 and C$900. The Zandee-Hart Fearless Leaders and Gosling Canvas Young Guns account for roughly C$180 of that total.
What to Watch for in 2027
The 2026–27 Upper Deck PWHL set could be the most anticipated release since the inaugural edition.
Why? One name. Caroline “KK” Harvey.
I predict Harvey’s rookie card will surpass Sarah Fillier’s in value and become the most sought-after and most expensive regular PWHL Young Guns card since Marie-Philip Poulin’s in the inaugural set. Two ungraded copies of Sarah Fillier’s Young Guns rookie card sold on eBay for about C$91 and C$110 in August 2025.
Beyond Harvey, collectors will have plenty of other Young Guns to chase, including Abbey Murphy, Tessa Janecke, Laila Edwards, Kirsten Simms, Lacey Eden and Petra Nieminen.
The 2026–27 set will mark the Upper Deck PWHL debut of Hamilton, Las Vegas, Detroit and San Jose. It will also be the first in the series to show Vancouver and Seattle players wearing their Goldeneyes and Torrent logos, and the first to feature the Montréal Victoire lifting the Walter Cup.
With the league expanding from eight teams to 12, I’d expect the checklist to grow, too. A move from 50 to 75 regular base cards and from 20 to 30 Young Guns would keep the average number of cards per team the same. Upper Deck already has a precedent for a larger PWHL checklist. Its 2025–26 Fleer Ultra set featured 75 veterans and 25 rookies.
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy