The highlight of my eight boxes was a Fearless Leaders card featuring New York Sirens captain Micah Zandee-Hart. Fearless Leaders is the toughest insert to pull in this year’s set among those with published Hobby odds. Upper Deck puts the odds at one in 576 packs, or one in three full cases. To put that in perspective, over the same number of packs, you’d expect to pull 12 UD Canvas Young Guns and 144 regular Young Guns.