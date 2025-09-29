2026 PWHL Draft Rankings: September

Action is underway in both the NCAA and Europe, the two primary sources for PWHL prospects, as well as in U Sports, where a small handful of players have emerged to make PWHL rosters recently.

The 2026 PWHL Draft class has more depth than any draft the league has ever witnessed, and could easily help the league expand yet again. The influx in talent, both from the NCAA and internationally, will create a shift across the league bringing in more impact players than the PWHL has seen to date. Without further expansion, this group will displace dozens of veterans throughout the league.

Here's a look at the top 35 from North America, and top 25 from Europe.

2026 North American PWHL Draft Rankings

1. Caroline Harvey, LD, Wisconsin

Fast, physical, internationally accomplished, and able to control a shift and game almost single handedly. She's the best American defender there is, and in the conversation for best in the world. She's the consensus number one and it's unlikely that will change for the two-time Best Defender at the World Championships and blueliner with Wisconsin.

3. Abbey Murphy, RW, Minnesota

Murphy is fast, has a fantastic shot, and perhaps the element of her game she's best known for is her boundary straddling physicality. She plays the game on the edge, pesters opponents, and then takes full advantage of the lapses she creates. She's going to thrive in the PWHL. Off to a torrid start.

2. Laila Edwards, RW, Wisconsin

The question is, where will she play in the PWHL? There are holes in Edwards' game as a defender, but her dominance and impact up front are unquestioned. Her 6-foot-1 frame, world-class shot, playmakers vision, and off-ice demeanour make Edwards PWHL-ready. As a forward, she'll add instantaneous impact in the league. As a blueliner, she's a top four on any team, but will come with growing pains.

4. Tessa Janecke, F, Penn State

There would be no surprise if Janecke were taken anywhere between 2nd and 4th overall. Janecke is an intelligent two-way force who uses her physicality and dynamic skill set to generate offense. She'll make an immediate impact in the PWHL.

5. Lacey Eden, RW, Wisconsin

A two-way player who has thrived as a checking line forward with Team USA. She's relentless on the puck and has good speed. She can be a top six forward, or a middle six energy player who contributes secondary offense and kills penalties. Beyond the top four, expect positional considerations to factor in which could cause Eden to slide.

6. Kirsten Simms, LW, Wisconsin

There isn't another forward in NCAA women's hockey who is as creative as Simms. Her heel to heel lateral skating keeps her open to the play, helps her protect the puck, and allows her to change the direction of play instantaneously.

7. Emma Peschel, D, Ohio State

Pro size and mobility. Peschel is a big, puck moving blueliner. She was elevated into USA's national team pool ahead of the Olympics, and is captaining Ohio State.

8. Nelli Laitinen, LD, Minnesota

Finland's top defender, Laitinen could already be on a second pairing in the PWHL playing key minutes on both sides of the puck. She's a good decision maker, can handle tough assignments, and will help a PWHL team in transition.

9. Sydney Morrow RD, Minnesota

Off to a fantastic start to 2025-26, Morrow looks to be pushing hard to see her stock rise. There is still growth in her game, but Morrow can generate offense from the backend and is consistent in her own zone.

10. Issy Wunder, F, Princeton

The 5-foot-11 forward scored 26 goals last season and finished 11th in the nation in scoring. She did that in the absence of Sarah Fillier at Princeton. There are bigger names available, but on potential alone, Wunder belongs in the conversation at this point as a potential first round pick.

11. Elyssa Biederman, F, Colgate

Few play with the pace and skill of Biederman. She sees the ice well, fearlessly engages in puck battles, and can execute deceptive plays at top speed. Can play a checking role using her skating and tenacious puck pursuit. If she weren't 5-foot-1, Beiderman is a first round talent and would already be on Team USA.

12. Grace Dwyer, D, Cornell

Solid on both sides of the puck, Dwyer doesn't shy away from the physical game, gets pucks through traffic to generate chances, and plays her gaps well.

13. Sarah Paul, RW, Minnesota

A pure goal scorer who loves to shoot the puck. Her release is potent and she can pick corners you didn't know were open. Paul has soft hands and will be a power play specialist. Going to need to work on her defensive game and decision making in danger zones. May defer until 2027 draft to use extra year of NCAA eligibility.

14. Vivian Jungels, RD, Wisconsin

A smooth puck moving defender who sometimes flies under the radar on a talented Wisconsin team, but is always contributing. Uses her feet to defend, and transitions pucks quickly.

15. Sloane Matthews, F, Ohio State

A strong two-way forward who checks well, blocks shots, and does the little things in the offensive zone to force turnovers and generate chances.

16. Tova Henderson, LD, Minnesota-Duluth

Solid defensive blueliner who showed offensive growth last season with Minnesota-Duluth earning a Third Team WCHA nod. She looked consistent for Canada's national development team and UMD has become known for producing solid pros.

17. Sara Swiderski, D, Ohio State

There's a lot of fine tuning still to be done in Swiderski's game, but there's also obvious upside. Proficient just about everywhere on the ice.

19. Thea Johansson, C, Minnesota-Duluth

She's got great separation speed and can be creative with the puck. Looked great in her opening games with Minnesota-Duluth, showing she has more upside with and against stronger competition.

18. Josefin Bouveng, LW, Minnesota

Bouveng still can work on the power of her game including her opening strides, but with the puck on her stick, she gets the job done. Added depth in Minnesota is going to make her show she can drive offense without the aid of an elite linemate.

20. Avi Adam, F, Cornell

Adam's game will translate well to the PWHL as she can handle tight checking, physical hockey. Likely a middle to bottom six forward, but her game could blossom offensively as she plays a pro style.

21. Reichen Kirchmair, F, Providence

The reigning Hockey East Player of the Year, Kirchmair has flown under the radar, but for a team looking to add offensive upside, she certainly brings plenty.

22. Rhea Hicks, C, Clarkson

Finds open ice well and continues to show productive growth at Clarkson. Could be a player who returns for another season after a lost on-ice campaign in 2023-24. She is dangerous in close.

23. Alyssa Regalado, D, Cornell

Coming from a Cornell program reliably producing well tuned defenders, Regalado moves well, makes good decisions with the puck. She's not going to bring a lot of flash, but she is still getting better and could be a consistent defender for years to come.

24. MaryKate O'Brien, LW, Minnesota-Duluth

A hard checking competitor who does the little things right and goes to the tough areas. She can be opportunistic offensively looking like she's just wearing down her opponents and all of a sudden she's got the puck on her stick with room to attack.

25. Casey Borgiel, D, Colgate

Borgiel's offensive game blossomed last year. She's a solid distributor of the puck, and got a look with USA's Collegiate Select roster this summer.

26. Jules Constantinople, D, Northeastern

Consistent, defends well taking away time and space and using good angles to the puck. Constantinople has also shown offensive growth in each season with Northeastern. She could turn into a sneaky-good pick up.

27. Brooke Disher, D, Ohio State

She wasn't picked for Canada's national development team, but don't read too much into that. The Ohio State blueliner is going to be a good pro.

28. Jamie Nelson, RW, Minnesota

Solid two way game, but might struggle to put up bigger numbers with Minnesota than she did in the past with Minnesota State simply because she's playing a checking line role with the Gophers. There's a lot to like about her game in a bottom six role.

29. Lily Shannon, F, Northeastern

Shannon's 5-foot-11 frame is an asset in itself, and as Northeastern's captain, she'll have a chance to show a more versatile game. Good offensive growth last year which she'll need to exceed to guarantee she hears her name on draft day.

30. Katelyn Roberts, RW, Penn State

Good on ice instincts, and a hard driving game have allowed Roberts' numbers to grow each season. Playing on a strong Penn State roster on Tessa Janecke's wing should see Roberts' numbers on the rise again.

31. Megan McKay, LD, Clarkson

The 5-foot-10 left shot defender is capable of playing on her off side and will be a top pairing blueliner with Clarkson after transferring from Merrimack. She's motivated to be a pro and you can see it in her process.

32. Kendall Butze, RD, Penn State

Good offensive numbers for Butze in her Junior season will be watched closely this year. She is a good distributor who will play top pairing minutes all season for Penn State.

33. Tia Chan, G, UConn

The reigning Hockey East Goaltender of the Year, Chan has put up four spectacular seasons statistically and is one of NCAA hockey's most underrated goalies. Her 5-foot-6 stature isn't big by modern women's hockey standards, but she makes up for it in other ways.

34. Maddie Kaiser, C, Minnesota

After missing almost all of last year, Kaiser has a lot of making up to do to find her way into the draft. A strong season with powerhouse Minnesota could be the ticket, and she looked good this summer for USA's Collegiate Select team.

35. Michelle Pasiechynk, G, Boston University

The 2024 NCAA national goaltender of the year, Pasiechynk will have some rust to shake off after not playing last season. She's suiting up with Boston University and if she can regain her form, could be the top goaltender from North America available in the draft.

North American Watch List

- Danielle Burgen, RW, Minnesota-Duluth

- Sena Catterall, F, Clarkson

- Emerson O’Leary, F, Princeton

- Carina DiAntonio, F, Yale

- Madelyn Christian, LW, Penn State

- Jordan Ray, F, Yale

- Grace Elliot, F, British Columbia

- Sara Stewart, F, Colgate

- Lara Beecher, RW, Clarkson

- McKenna Van Gelder, F, Cornell

- Hailey MacLeod, G, Ohio State

- Ashley Messier, RD, Minnesota-Duluth

- JoJo Chobak, G, St. Cloud State

- Katie DeSa, G, Penn State

- Alexis Petford, F, Colgate

- Taylor Otremba, F, Minnesota State

- Whitney Tuttle, F, Minnesota State

- Jade Iginla, F, Brown

- Grace Campbell, G, Boston College

- Emma-Sofie Nordström, G, St. Lawrence

- Sydney Healey, F, Boston University

- Madison Chantler, F, Clarkson

- Stephanie Bourque, D, Union College

- Krista Parkonnen, LD, Minnesota-Duluth

- Leah Stecker, D, Penn State

- Luisa Welcke, F, Boston University

- Lilli Welcke, F, Boston University

- Jaden Bogden, F, Northeastern

- Marianne Picard, C, Wisconsin

- India McDadi, F, Brown

- Jane Kuehl, F, Princeton

- Clara Yuhn, F, Boston University

- JessyMaude Drapeau, F, Concordia

2026 European PWHL Draft Rankings

1. Lara Stalder, F, Ev Zug

If Stalder decides to leave Switzerland, she's a top five pick. An elite forward capable of joining a top six in the PWHL, Stalder would already be a household name in the league had she not committed to growing the women's game in her native Switzerland. Her game is a match for this league has her physical edge has always been a calling card.

2. Petra Nieminen, F, Lulea

Similar to Stalder, Nieminen's game is tailor made for the PWHL. She's physical, plays a power forward game, and has proven her ability at every level, including internationally with Finland. It's a question of declaration, not ability.

3. Nadia Mattivi, D, Lulea

Last year won the SDHL's Defender of the Year as a rookie after captaining Boston University the season before. The Italian national team member is off to a torrid start.

4. Elisa Holopainen, F, Frolunda

Plenty of skill. A great shooter. Looking more confident physically. Holopainen is a young player still getting better and while there could be growing pains in the PWHL, she's got a toolkit that sets her apart.

5. Viivi Vainikka, F, Brynas

Viivi Vainikka wants to play in this league. Most thought she'd be entering the draft this year, but inevitably, she chose to return to Sweden for the Olympic year. The young forward is fast, can handle the physical game, and would look good in a second line role in the league. More of a playmaker than a goal scorer.

6. Sanni Rantala, D, Frolunda

A top four stalwart for Team Finland. Rantala is one of the top blueliners in Europe and should be able to transition seamlessly to the pros. Looking solid again and can undoubtedly transition to North America.

7. Andrea Brandli, G, Frolunda

She's arguably the best goalie in the world playing outside North America, and the best pro goaltender not in the PWHL. Switzerland's starter is calm in her crease. The only thing that's kept Brandli from coming to North America to date is the fact she wants to play as much as possible.

8. Sara Cajanova, D, Brynas

She's one of Czechia's most consistent blueliners internationally, and is still getting better. At only 22, Cajanova has experience playing against the best on the planet at the World Championships, and has never looked out of place. She's mobile, and defends well with her positioning. Off to a very strong start this season showing more consistency.

9. Jennina Nylund, F, Brynas

There's no doubt Nylund could step into a role with a PWHL team immediately. She's mature, doesn't shy away from physical play, has North American experience in the NCAA, and is a staple on Finland's national team. Good all-around addition.

10. Michela Pejzlova, F, Ambri Piotti

A veteran who remains one of Czechia's most consistent threats. Pejzlova lit up her time in the NCAA, and has put up impressive numbers, albeit in weaker leagues, in Finland and Switzerland. Pejzlova might be a player who chooses to never come to the PWHL, but if she does, she'll add experience to a middle six.

11. Sofie Lundin, F, Frolunda

Putting up big numbers again in the SDHL. The question remains if it can transition to North America after a failed stint at Ohio State. She has the skill, but can she handle smaller ice and more physical play?

12. Estelle Duvin, F, SC Bern

A skilled scorer with an abundance of international experience, Duvin could be a hidden gem in the right situation in North America. She's the reigning back-to-back MVP in Switzerland's PostFinance Women's League.

13. Maria Batalova, D, Agidel Ufa

The ZhHL's Defender of the Year in 2025, Batalova is a 29-year-old defender who likes to join the play and is a strong distributor of the puck. She's led the Russian league in assists by a defender four times and twice in points, including last season recording 14 goals and 40 points in 42 games.

14. Hanna Thuvik, F, Brynas

Plenty of speed and compete, Thuvik is still only 23, but she's proven herself a consistent threat in the SDHL and has emerged as one of Sweden's top players internationally.

15. Nina Pirogova, D, Sakhalin Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk

The 5-foot-8 two-way defender can transport the puck and has a good shot. She's been one of Russia's top scoring blueliners since first representing Russia internationally at 16. Now 26, she tied for the ZhHL defensive scoring lead last season with 40 points in 42 games.

16. Valeria Ivanova, F Dynamo-Neva St. Petersburg

The 5-foot-10 veteran has the size, and international experience having played with Russia's senior national team since 2013. Ivanova is a perennial Russian All-Star. She skates well, has good puck protection, and likes to get to the middle of the ice upon entry where she often unleashes a strong shot.

17. Anna Shibanova, D, Agidel Ufa

The veteran first represented Russia internationally more than a decade ago and has been a stalwart on the Russian blueline since. A six-time All-Star in the ZhHL, Shibanova is one of a handful of experienced defenders who could contribute with upside in the PWHL.

18. Ena Nystrom, G, Brynas

The Norwegian netminder is putting up solid numbers in the SDHL. She is already better than some of the goalies who will be in backup roles this season in the PWHL and would be a good insurance policy for a PWHL team looking for competition in their crease.

19. Jenni Hiirikoski, D, Lulea

Watching the aging Hiirikoski rebound this season with Lulea, she's still got the skill and smarts, but other aspects of her game are starting to wane. Production has slipped, but if she wants to play a season in the PWHL, there will be an abundance of teams waiting to give her that opportunity. The Hall of Fame is calling for the most individually decorated defender in the history of international hockey.

20. Emma Forsgren, D, Djurgardens

A mobile defender who continues to grow and improve each season not only in the SDHL but also as a member of Sweden's national team. Still only 23, Forsgren is showing signs of offensive growth this season and is on pace to smash her personal bests.

21. Elin Svensson, F, Brynas

At 5-foot-10, she has the size and is becoming more bullish in her game as a power forward. She's only 23 and has an option for an extra season on her contract that could leave her in Sweden for another season, which wouldn't be the worst thing as she continues to develop.

22. Rahel Enzler, F, EV Zug

Knows how to handle North American hockey after an NCAA career, but she's flourished offensively in the PostFinance Women's League the last two seasons and has stepped into a significant role with Switzerland's national team. A strong Olympics could earn her a look in the PWHL.

21. Julia Liikala, F, Ambri Piotti

One of Finland's top players and a national team veteran, Liikala will hopefully move to Sweden in the coming seasons to play against stronger competition. She's skilled and has produced everywhere she's gone.

22. Emilia Vesa, F, Frolunda

Vesa isn't going to light up the North American score sheet, but she will provide size, experience, and secondary contributions. She's undervalued for how she plays the game in Europe, and it could actually translate to more for her in the PWHL.

25. Sarah Marchand, F, MoDo

She sees the ice extremely well and despite being undersized, finds sneaky ways to win puck battles using positioning and smarts.

European Watch List

- Lindsay Agnew, D, Linkoping

- Linnéa Johansson, F, Lulea

- Neena Brick, F, MoDo

- Sydney Pedersen, D, MoDo

- Emily Nix, F, Frolunda

- Teghan Inglis, D, HV71

- Lara Christen, SC Bern

- Ida Kuoppala, F, Skelleftea

- Lauren Bellefontaine, F, Farjestad

- Nicole Vallario, D, EV Zug

- Ida Boman, G, Farjestad

- Sinja Leeman, F, SC Bern

- Clara Rozier, F, SC Bern

- Annika Fazokas, D, EV Zug

- Jenna Goodwin, F, Frolunda

- Alyssa McLeod, F, MoDo

- Kaitlin Jockins, F, Djurgardens

- Sara Boucher, F, Rogle

- Julie Gough, F, Farjestad

- Brette Pettet, F, Djurgardens

- Kennedy Bobyck, F, HV71

- Rachel Weiss, F, HV71

- Madie Leidt, F, Linkoping

- Charli Kettyle, D, Lulea

- Melissa Jefferies, D, Frolunda

- Adriana Van de Leest, D, HV71

- Sophie Helgeson, D, Linkoping

- Rae Breton, D, Farjestad

- Stephanie Neatby, G, HV71

- Yelizaveta Shkalyova, F, Tornado Dmitrov

- Darya Gredzen, G, Biryusa Krasnoyarsk

- Valeria Tarakanova, G, Agidel Ufa

- Valeria Merkusheva, G, Tornado Dmitrov

- Jaycee Magwood, F, Lulea

- Gabby Jones, F, SDE

- Kayleigh Hamers, D, SDE

- Ronja Hark, D, Memmingen

- Carina Strobel, D, Memmingen

- Daria Gleißner, D, Memmingen