2026 Women's Beanpot: Boston Tradition Looking To Hit New Heights

What might keep Harvard in the tournament is sophomore goaltender Ainsley Tuffy, who holds the second highest save percentage in the NCAA at .950 and a goals against average of 1.83. On January 2, she led Harvard to a 3-2 win against No. 5 Minnesota-Duluth making 55 saves and has yet to let in more than three goals this season. While she has switched off with senior goaltender Emily Davidson, the Massachusetts native is the likely choice for the Beanpot.