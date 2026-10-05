2027 PWHL Draft May Lean Heavily Toward International Players

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Patric Gill / CIRTAP.SE
Patric Gill / CIRTAP.SE
Oct 5, 2026 11:11 AMPublished Oct 5, 2026 11:11 AM
For any international players hoping to join the PWHL, the 2027 Draft may be the prime opportunity given the uncertainty around the 2027 Draft's NCAA content as some players are already eyeing to use their fifth year of eligibility.
NCAA women's hockey players will have the opportunity to add a fifth season to their eligibility under the new national rules. Some NCAA players have already discussed returning for a fifth season with their programs, which could be a more common direction than not.
Still, not all programs will be able to accommodate fifth year players without holding back some of next year's incoming recruits by asking them to defer for a season, or redshirting them.
The 2027 PWHL is going to feel an impact, whether it's minor or significant. But the change will also provide a prime opportunity for European players, and North American's in Europe, to seize a chance at coming to the PWHL.
At the 2026 PWHL Draft, which saw the most players selected since the league's inaugural draft, 12th overall pick Petra Nieminen (Finland) was the first player competing overseas selected to close out the first round. She was followed by Andrea Brandli (Switzerland), Elisa Holopainen (Finland), and Viivi Vainikka (Finland) in round two. Other international players drafted who were competing overseas included Tereza Pistekova (Czechia), Saskia Maurer (Switzerland), and Daria Gredzen (Russia). This group however, was not alone as several North American born and trained players who were competing overseas were also drafted including Jenna Goodwin, Neena Brick, Erica Reider, and Gabriella Durante, and others have since been signed.
With the NCAA pool set to be impacted, PWHL teams could turn their eyes to the growing pool of European, Russian, and North American players competing overseas for the 2027 Draft. Here's a look at some of the top players.
International Players To Watch
Sara Cajanova, D, Brynas (Czechia)
The reigning SDHL Defender of the Year and a top four blueliner on Czechia's national team, Cajanova is a gifted puck mover. She's mobile, using her agility on both sides of the puck. At 23, she's still on an upward trajectory. (2002, L, 5'7", Zlin, Czechia)
Sanni Rantala, D, Frolunda (Finland)
A top-four defender for Finland's national team alongside the likes of Ronja Savolainen and Nelli Laitinen who are top four defenders in the PWHL, it's no stretch to believe Rantala can step in and contribute meaningful minutes on a PWHL blueline immediately. The SDHL experienced defender plays a puck-moving style. She's known for her mobility, which helps her defend against top players. (2002, R, 5'8", Riihimaki, Finland)
Hanna Thuvik, LW, Brynas (Sweden)
Thuvik, 24, is entering her ninth season in the SDHL. She'll be surrounded by some of the best outside the PWHL in Brynas this season. What makes Thuvik pro ready is her pace, two-way game, and puck pursuit. She was stellar for Sweden at the Olympics, and finished her 2025-26 SDHL season 8th in league scoring 37 points and was third in goals with 19.
Lara Christen, D, SC Bern (Switzerland)
It's difficult to measure Christen's impact on Switzerland's national program. She led all Swiss players in time-on-ice averaging more than 25-minutes per game at the Olympics en route to a bronze medal, including more than 30 minutes in their bronze win. But it's also perplexing to see her retire from Switzerland's national team at only 23 years old. No one knows what that move means for Christen's future, which is why she's already dropped dramatically in these rankings. What we do know, is Christen is mobile and steady. She doesn't produce big numbers, but she does all the little things right. As SC Bern's captain, she's a well-respected leader, but the pipeline is forming from Switzerland, and Christen is the top prospect from the nation in Europe. (2002, R, 5'4", Affoltern im Emmental, Switzerland)
Rahel Enzler, F, EV Zug (Switzerland)
Considered declaring this season, Enzler is one of Switzerland’s best players and offensive talents. She projects as a middle six player in the PWHL and has all the skills and experience necessary to step in. (2000, L, 5'4", Zug, Switzerland)
Sinja Leemann, F, SC Bern (Switzerland)
The 24-year-old has looked good for Switzerland internationally, and remains a force in the PostFinance Women's League. She's a prospect with upside, who could become a middle six impact in the league. (2002, L, 5'6", Gossau, Switzerland)
Ebba Svensson Träff, G, Linkoping (Sweden)
Still very young, could remain in Sweden for longer, but having already been named SDHL Goalie of the Year and taking the lead as Sweden’s starter, the next logical step is the PWHL. (2004, 5'5", Oskarshamn, Sweden)
Michela Pejzlova, C, Frolunda (Czechia)
Could this be the year the veteran Czech forward declares? Having her team shut down in Switzerland and forced into a last minute move to Sweden could push that decision toward the PWHL. (1997, L, 5'7", Pardubice, Czechia)
Mira Hallin, RW, MoDo (Sweden)
Playing alongside Viivia Vainikka to start the season was not only a huge boost for Hallin, but it allowed the 20-year-old Swede two show she can use her speed not only in a checking line role as she's utilized on the national team, but to score. She might stay in Sweden for another season or two, but Hallin is on PWHL watch now. (2006, 5'6", R, Själevad, Sweden)
- Ena Nystrøm, G, Brynas (Norway)
- Elin Svensson, F, Brynas (Sweden)
- Julia Liikala, F, Frolunda (Finland)
- Emmi Juusela, F, SDE HF (Finland)
- Madie Leidt, F, Frolunda (Hungary) (1998, L, 5'7", Des Moines, Iowa)
- Estelle Duvin, F, HC Fribourg-Gotteron (France)
- Pia Dukaric, G, Djurgardens (Slovenia)
- Ida Boman, G, Farjestad (Sweden)
- Paula Bergstrom, D, Frölunda HC (Sweden)
- Lova Blom, D, Brynas (Sweden)
- Ada Eronen, D, SC Bern (Finland)
- Emma Forsgren, D, Skellefteå AIK (Sweden)
- Krista Parkonnen, D, Farjestad (Finland)
- Lisette Taks, F/D, Kiekko-Espoo (Finland)
- Emily Nix, F, Frolunda (Germany)
- Mira Seregély, F, EV Zug (Hungary)
- Antonia Matzka, D, Sabres St. Polten (Austria)
- Zsofia Pazmandi, F, SDE HF (Hungary)
- Celine Tedenby, F, Skelleftea AIK (Sweden)
- Ida Kuoppala, F, Skelleftea AIK (Finland)
- Vendula Přibylová, F, Linkoping (Czechia)
- Nina Christof, F, MoDo (Germany)
- Wilma Sundin, F, Brynas (Sweden)
- Ebba Hedqvist, F, Lulea (Sweden)
North American Players Overseas To Watch
- Brooklyn Schneiderhan, F, Neuchatel (USA) (2004, R, 5'5", Helena, Montana)
- Adriana Van De Leest, F, Djurgardens (Canada)
- Cassidy Maplethorpe, F, Linkoping (Canada)
- Teghan Inglis, D, SDE HF (Canada)
- Lauren Bellefontaine, F, Farjestad (Canada)
- Jenna Donohoe, F, Lulea (USA)
- Courtney Kollman, F, CG Puigcerdá (Canada)
- Alejandra Franco, D, Eisbaren Juniors Berlin (USA)
- Holly Abela, F, ECDC Memmingen (Canada)
- Lea MacLeod, F, SC Bern (Canada)
- Jaycee Magwood, F, Lulea (Canada)
- Kylie Aquaro, F, Mannheim (USA)
- Bri Eid, D, ZSC Lions (Canada)
- Katia Pelowich, F, HV71 (Canada)
- Julie Gough, F, Fajestad (Canada)
- Maddison Achtyl, F, Linkoping (USA)
- Charlotte Sonntag, F, MoDo (USA)
- Kaitlin Jockims, F, HC Davos (Canada)
- Alexis Bedier, Farjestad (Canada)
- Courtney Vorster, D, MoDo (Canada)
- Sophie Hudson, F, SC Bern (Canada)
- Payten Evans, D, Skellefta AIK (Canada)
- Avery Farrell, F, HC Davos (USA)
- Riley Walsh, F, HV71 (USA)
- Alexa Davis, D, Djurgardens (USA)
- Karley Garcia, D, Farjestad (USA)
- Jade Arnone, D, HV71 (USA)
- Joelle Fiala, F, Neuchatel (Canada)
- Alyson Hush, F, SDE HF (Canada)
- Madison Chantler, F, Lulea (Canada)
- Alexia Moreau, F, SDE HF (Canada)
- Julia Shaunessy, D, HV71 (USA)
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