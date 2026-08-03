2027 PWHL Draft: Offseason Top 40

The 2027 PWHL Draft doesn't have the same depth as 2026, and faces uncertainty due to changing NCAA rules, but there are still plenty of impact players who could join the league. Here's an early offseason look at the Top 40 for the 2027 PWHL Draft.
There is no telling what the 2027 PWHL Draft will look like. With a possible extra year of NCAA eligibility on the table, many players may stay to begin a masters or complete additional qualifications in their field. The value of scholarships still outweighs what most players are capable of making as rookies, or even for many as veterans, in the PWHL.
It could cause what was already going to be a thinner 2027 PWHL draft than the 2026 class to be depleted further.
At the top, it's a goaltender heavy draft, which is a welcomed piece of information for multiple teams in the league. That cohort includes Eve Gascon, Ava McNaughton, Annelies Bergmann, and potentially Ebba Svensson Träff out of Sweden.
At forward and defence, it's hard to predict who will declare, but American national team member Joy Dunne is the consensus first overall pick at the moment, with a wave of talented forwards including Jocelyn Amos, Kahlen Lamarche, Kelly Gorbatenko, and Cassie Hall chasing. The blueline is far thinner, which will present a problem for some teams. Laney Potter is the top NCAA defender available. The most intriguing part of the 2027 Draft might be which European defenders declare as Sanni Rantala, Sara Cajanova, and Lara Christen will all be eligible, and capable of coming to North America.
Here's a very early look at the Top 40 for the 2027 PWHL Draft.
1. Joy Dunne, LW, Ohio State / USA
The 5-foot-11 power forward was the NCAA Rookie of the Year in 2024 and has since won a World Championship silver and gold, and an Olympic gold medal as a member of Team USA. Coming off a career best 1.64 points/game last season as a junior with Ohio State, Dunne could already be on any top six in the PWHL.
2. Jocelyn Amos, C, Ohio State
A textbook two-way center who found herself second in all face-off categories in the WCHA last season, she's the top 2027 pivot available. Loves to shoot the puck, and oozes leadership serving as Ohio State's captain, as well as the captain of Canada's National Development team.
3. Kelly Gorbatenko, LW, Wisconsin
The 5-foot-11 winger continues to get better. She uses her size effectively to shield pucks, and took a massive step offensively this year scoring 28 goals and 50 points in 41 games for the Wisconsin Badgers. In the absence of Wisconsin's Olympians, she was a force, and this season will be the Badgers' go to player.
4. Eve Gascon, G, Minnesota-Duluth / Canada
Depending on positional need, it would not be surprising to see Gascon go even higher in this draft. The 5-foot-10 Quebec product boasts a career .943 save percentage and 1.75 GAA in the NCAA. She played for Canada at the Rivalry Series this year and was their third goalie at the World Championships. Gascon can step in as a starter from day one, and is Canada's goalie of the future.
5. Ava McNaughton, G, Wisconsin / USA
The 5-foot-11 netminder has Olympic and World Championship gold to her name. She's been the NCAA Goaltender of the Year, and won two national titles backstopping Wisconsin at both. Similar to Gascon, she's a day one starter in the PWHL and could go higher, even leapfrogging Gascon.
6. Kahlen Lamarche, RW, Quinnipiac
Led the NCAA in goals this season with 42 in 41 games for Quinnipiac. In terms of pure goal scoring, Lamarche has it all. She has a wicked release and finds ways to get into space. Canada’s omission of Lamarche won’t help the nation’s top scoring NCAA player, but she will work to prove the critiques wrong.
7. Cassie Hall, C, Wisconsin
Could jump into a second or third line center role in the PWHL today. Hall's offensive production has climbed each season at Wisconsin, as has her 200-foot impact. This season she finished with 24 goals and 48 points in 41 games. Smooth and intelligent forward who is a member of USA's Collegiate Select roster.
8. Laney Potter, D, Wisconsin
It's a positionally weak draft for defenders, and Laney Potter is a positionally strong defender. She uses all of her 5-foot-11 frame to be bullish along the walls and at the lines. Potter got her shot through more often this season and it resulted in hitting double digit goals for the first time in her NCAA career. She could sit on a second pairing in the PWHL now.
9. Ava Lindsay, LW, Minnesota
It was a breakout campaign offensively for Lindsay who is a two-time member of USA's U-18 national team and current member of their Collegiate Select team. Good speed, good compete, Lindsay is more of a playmaker than a scorer, but has continued to progress with Minnesota in all areas. Coming off a 15-goal, 43 point performance in 38 games, Lindsay's upside is evident.
10. Emma Pais, LW, Colgate
Good size and three seasons of consistent two-way play at Colgate, Pais is going to step into a PWHL team with the potential to fill a middle-six scoring role. A leader for Colgate, and two-time member of Canada's U-18 national team, and current member of their development team, Pais has upside written all over her game.
11. Sanni Rantala, D, Frolunda / Finland
A top-four defender for Finland's national team alongside the likes of Ronja Savolainen and Nelli Laitinen who are top four defenders in the PWHL, it's no stretch to believe Rantala can step in and contribute meaningful minutes on a PWHL blueline immediately. The SDHL experienced defender plays a puck-moving style. She's known for her mobility, which helps her defend against top players.
12. Sara Cajanova, D, Brynas / Czechia
A gifted puck mover, Cajanova is mobile, and uses her agility on both sides of the puck. She's a long-time stalwart of Czechia's national team and has taken over a crucial top-four role there. Cajanova is the reigning SDHL Defender of the Year, and would be a valued addition to any PWHL blueliner this year. The 23-year-old continues to get better.
13. Ava Murphy, D, Wisconsin
Two-time U-18 Canadian national team standout and gold medalist, and two-time NCAA national champion with Wisconsin, Murphy has the experience PWHL teams covet on their blueline. She'll look to bump her offensive totals this season with the Badgers taking a bigger role.
14. Annelies Bergmann, G, Cornell
Call 2027 the year of the goalie, because it's the first draft class that has as many as four goalies who can legitimately step in and play games. When Gascon and McNaughton get picked, there will be a push to steal Bergmann early as well. Her 6-foot-1 frame is unique and she's already claimed ECAC Goaltender of the Year honours. Her career .933 save percentage 1.69 GAA and 21 shutouts in 97 appearances will be enticing to teams looking for a future starter.
15. Andrea Trnkova, D, Clarkson / Czechia
Missed a significant chunk of last season due to injury, so putting together a full campaign will be crucial for Trnkova this season. She plays a heavy game and can punish opponents physically. Trnkova, who is an Olympian and Czech national team member scored 13 points in 17 games from the blueline in her first season after transferring to Clarkson from RPI. Stellar possession stats.
16. Kaia Malachino, RW, Ohio State
After missing a significant portion of the season early on, Malachino returned to the Buckeyes lineup in the New Year and was an impact player. She finished the season with 13 points in her final seven games and scored against both Yale and Northeastern in the national tournament. Staying healthy will be the first task for the USA Collegiate Select member.
17. Piper Grober, D, Cornell
Took a significant step offensively with Cornell this season jumping to 25 points in 33 games. The Toronto product and two-time Canadian U-18 national team member takes care of her own zone, and makes good decisions at the lines. Cornell has produced a number of solid pro defenders, and Grober will add to that legacy.
18. Molly Jordan, D, Minnesota
The right-shot defender is a two-time former USA U-18 national team member and was a U-18 World Championship All-Star in 2023. Jordan moves well, and closes off lanes with her stick, and is also an effective shot blocker. She could take another step in production and see herself climb the rankings.
19. Hanna Thuvik, LW, Brynas / Sweden
Thuvik, 24, is entering her ninth season in the SDHL. She'll be surrounded by some of the best outside the PWHL in Brynas this season. What makes Thuvik pro ready is her pace, two-way game, and puck pursuit. She was stellar for Sweden at the Olympics, and finished her 2025-26 SDHL season 8th in league scoring 37 points and was third in goals with 19.
20. Sammy Taber, RW, Boston College
Taber plays a finesse game, but doesn't shy away from the dirty areas of the ice. She likes to get to the net, and pounces at opportunities, whether it's making the move herself, or snatching up a rebound. Good with the puck in traffic.
21. Keira Hurry, D, Clarkson
Logged major minutes for Clarkson taking over as their top defender after Nicole Gosling and then Haley Winn moved to the pros. A good distributor of the puck who isn't afraid to play physical. How far she can grow her offensive game as a senior will in part dictate how high she goes.
22. Avery Pickering, D, Colgate
Came to the NCAA a season ahead of her peers, Pickering has been a model of consistency playing big minutes for Colgate. The right shot blueliner is from an impressive hockey family, and twice represented Canada at the U-18 World Championships. Steady and makes good decisions.
23. Maya Serdachny, D, UConn
Cousin of PWHLer Danielle Serdachny, Maya Serdachny showed considerable growth in production from the blueline in her junior year at UConn. She logs a lot of minutes in all situations. Serdachny gets her feet pointed up ice and is a heads up defender. Former Canadian U-18 national team member.
24. Rylee Bartz, C, Ohio State
After three seasons with St. Thomas, Bartz is jumping to the Buckeyes and it's a move that should pay off for her draft status. She scored a career-high 17 goals and 30 points last season, which was impressive against stiff competition in the WCHA. Now she'll be playing alongside better talent at Ohio State.
25. Ashley Allard, C, Minnesota
After three seasons starring for UConn, Allard is set to make the move to Minnesota this season. She'll be facing stronger competition on a nightly basis in the WCHA, which will also help her prepare for the PWHL. Has the versatility to play down the middle or shift to left wing at the pro level.
26. Emma Pickering, D, RIT
One of the best shot blockers in the nation, Pickering could become RIT's first full time PWHL player. She captained RIT last season leading the team in time-on-ice and in points per game recording 11 goals and 26 points in 26 games.
27. Ellah Hause, D, Ohio State
Former USA U-18 national team defender, Hause is moving from St. Thomas to Ohio State and banking on the boost joining the program will give her draft status. Ohio State has produced a solid stream of pro-ready defenders to the PWHL. Hause plays a simple game, but will have the opportunity to extend herself with the Buckeyes.
28. Madison Kaiser, C, Minnesota
Kaiser made a last minute course correction deciding to use her extra season of NCAA eligibility rather than declaring in 2026. Kaiser was a member of USA's Collegiate Select team last season and played just as well off the puck as on. She's a perfect checking line center, but will try to show her offensive potential this season.
29. Julia Pellerin, LW, UConn
Made the move last season from Boston College to UConn and saw a slight dip in production. With Ashley Allard moving to Minnesota, Pellerin will have even more responsibility with the Huskies and could see a big season production wise ahead.
30. Lara Christen, D, SC Bern / Switzerland
It's difficult to measure Christen's impact on Switzerland's national program. She led all Swiss players in time-on-ice averaging more than 25-minutes per game at the Olympics en route to a bronze medal, including more than 30 minutes in their bronze win. But it's also perplexing to see her retire from Switzerland's national team at only 23 years old. No one knows what that move means for Christen's future, which is why she's already dropped dramatically in these rankings. What we do know, is Christen is mobile and steady. She doesn't produce big numbers, but she does all the little things right. As SC Bern's captain, she's a well-respected leader, but the pipeline is forming from Switzerland, and Christen is the top prospect from the nation in Europe.
31. Ella Boerger, C, St. Thomas
One of St. Thomas’ stars to stay, she could be the first draft pick from the program. Good responsibility on both sides of the puck. And beyond it all, she’ll play in every scenario as the key forward on her NCAA team this year.
32. Sarah Paul, F, Minnesota
An elite shooter and goal scorer, Paul hasn’t been able to stay healthy in the NCAA. The physical pounding of the PWHL and the lack of time and space might be a major issue. Still, there are few as gifted with the puck on their stick. A full healthy campaign is a major boost.
33. Rahel Enzler, F, EV Zug / Switzerland
Considered declaring this season, Enzler is one of Switzerland’s best players and offensive talents. She projects as a middle six player in the PWHL and has all the skills and experience necessary to step in.
34. Sofianna Sundelin, F, St. Cloud State / Finland
A good skater who brings that pace to her game and also has international experience with Finland.
35. Ebba Svensson Träff, G, Linkoping / Sweden
Still very young, could remain in Sweden for longer, but having already been named SDHL Goalie of the Year and taking the lead as Sweden’s starter, the next logical step is the PWHL.
36. Sofia Nuutinen, F, Mercyhurst
37. Gabrielle Kim, D, Princeton
38. Janessa Gazdik, D, St. Thomas
39. JuliAnna Gazdik, D, St. Thomas
40. Emma Kreisz, F, Minnesota / Hungary
2027 PWHL Draft Watch List
Forwards
- Madidie Leidt, F, Frolunda
- Stephanie Stainton, F, Yale
- Addie Alvarez, F, RIT
- Alice Sauriol, F, St. Cloud State
- Alina Marti, F, EV Zug / Switzerland
- Hanna Olsson, F, Frolunda / Sweden
- Brooklyn Schneiderhan, F, Neuchatel
- Emilia Vesa, F, Frolunda / Finland
- Rose-Marie Brochu, F, Vermont
- Sinja Leeman, F, SC Bern / Switzerland
- Jordan Baxter, F, Ohio State
- Madeline Palumbo, F, Colgate
- Alexandra Lalonde, F, Northeastern
- Elin Svensson, F, Brynas
- Janelle Evans, F, Clarkson
- Audrey Knapp, F, Providence
- Laura Zimmerman, F, St. Cloud / Switzerland
- Maddie Leaney, F, Union College
- Karel Prefontaine, F, Cornell
- Madison Brown, F, St. Thomas
- Margot Norehad, F, Brown
- Livvy Dewar, F, UConn
- Grace Babington, F, Long Island
- Stella Retrum, F, Vermont
- Alaina Giampietro, F, Robert Morris
- Sam Broz, F, Brown
- Delaney Fleming, F, Cornell
- Zsofia Pazmandi, F, Lindenwood / Hungary
- Kamryn VanBatavia, F, Minnesota State
- Madison Brown, F, St. Thomas
- Grace Sadura, F, Minnesota-Duluth
- Emilie Lussier, F, Concordia
- Gabrielle Santerre, F, Bishop's
- Katelyn Scott, F, New Brunswick
- Abby Lunny, F, Nipissing
- Cassidy Maplethorpe, F, Linkoping
Defenders
- Ashley Kokavec, D, Penn State
- Kristina Allard, D, Northeastern
- Emma Forsgren, D, Skellefteå AIK
- Adriana Van De Leest, D, Djurgardens
- Ada Eronen, D, SC Bern
- Lisette Taks, F/D, Kiekko-Espoo
- Quinn Dunkle, D, Union College
- Rylie Jones, D, Northeastern
- Thalia D'Elia, D, Robert Morris
- Jaylyn Morris, D, British Columbia
- Teghan Inglis, D, SDE HF
- Mina Waxin, D, Brynas
- Aino Karppinen, D, Skellefteå AIK
- Ella Sköldebäck, D, SDE HF
- Paula Bergstrom, D, Frölunda HC
Goaltenders
- Sedona Blair, G, New Hampshire
- Mari Pieterson, G, Boston University
- Hailey Hansen, G, Minnesota State