2027 PWHL Draft: Offseason Top 40

It's difficult to measure Christen's impact on Switzerland's national program. She led all Swiss players in time-on-ice averaging more than 25-minutes per game at the Olympics en route to a bronze medal, including more than 30 minutes in their bronze win. But it's also perplexing to see her retire from Switzerland's national team at only 23 years old. No one knows what that move means for Christen's future, which is why she's already dropped dramatically in these rankings. What we do know, is Christen is mobile and steady. She doesn't produce big numbers, but she does all the little things right. As SC Bern's captain, she's a well-respected leader, but the pipeline is forming from Switzerland, and Christen is the top prospect from the nation in Europe.