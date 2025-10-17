4 Notable Names On PWHL Vancouver’s Training Camp Roster

PWHL Vancouver fans are one step closer to watching their team take to the ice for their inaugural season, as the team’s training camp roster was officially released yesterday. With camp only 21 days away, let’s take a look at some players to keep an eye on throughout Vancouver’s inaugural training camp.

The Official Roster

Forwards:

Chanreet Bassi (2025 Draft)

Abigail Boreen

Brianna Brooks (2025 Draft)

Michela Cava

Katie Chan (Camp Invite)

Izzy Daniel

Jenn Gardiner

Michelle Karvinen (2025 Draft)

Denisa Křížová

Darcie Lappan (Camp Invite)

Taylor Lind (Camp Invite)

Brooke McQuigge

Hannah Miller

Sarah Nurse

Gabby Rosenthal

Madison Samoskevich (2025 Draft)

Malia Schneider (Camp Invite)

Tereza Vanišová

Defenders:

Sydney Bard

Ashton Bell

Mellissa Channell-Watkins

Madison Clough (Camp Invite)

Karley Garcia (Camp Invite)

Emma Greco

Sophie Jaques

Nina Jobst-Smith (2025 Draft)

Kennesha Miswaggon (Camp Invite)

Claire Thompson

Goaltenders:

Kristen Campbell

Erica Fryer (Camp Invite)

Emerance Maschmeyer

Kimberly Newell (Camp Invite)

Kim Newell, Goaltender

The 2025–26 season will be a big one for Newell, who joins PWHL Vancouver as a camp invitee after retiring at the end of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Newell, who is from BC, has a plethora of experience ranging from the NCAA, to the CWHL, to the Olympics as a goaltender for China.

As it stands, Vancouver only has two goaltenders under contract — Kristen Campbell and Emerance Maschmeyer. While it’s not unreasonable to go with two goaltenders throughout the season, for security, it’s in Vancouver’s best interest to keep at least one more on their roster. Newell is one of two invitees, the other being six-year USports veteran Erica Fryer (University of Toronto). The team has already shown their belief in players with experience, making Newell a name to consider come the start of the regular season.

Karley Garcia, Defender

Vancouver’s blueline is strong on both sides of the puck, though many note the emphasis on offence from players such as Sophie Jaques and Claire Thompson. While the team has no shortage of defenders, there are a few interesting names they’ve invited to training camp, one of these being Garcia.

Garcia is your prototypical shutdown defender — she can weaponize her physicality while remaining smart with the puck on her stick. Most notably, she’s a right-handed shot who has the advantage of being able to get the puck off her stick easier than left-handed defenders can. Vancouver is pretty even down their defensive depth chart, having three of each shooting hand, but carrying an extra right-shooter would absolutely be an asset.

Taylor Lind, Forward

Lind, a centre, spent five seasons in the NCAA with St. Cloud State University — one as captain — before finishing her collegiate career in 2024. Her final two seasons were spent under the watchful eye of current PWHL Vancouver head coach Brian Idalski. Lind’s connection with Idalski is something to keep an eye on, as the center enjoyed her most offensively-productive season (8G, 14A in 26 GP) on average in her first year under the former St. Cloud State head coach.

Lind has experience playing top-line minutes, which she did with St. Cloud State at various points. While PWHL Vancouver’s top-line looks set in stone, having a crafty playmaker on standby is always a plus regardless of where she plays. Moreover, Lind’s physicality will also fit in well with a team that looks to deliver physical play alongside their speed.

Kennesha Miswaggon, Defender

Another player with prior connections to PWHL Vancouver is Miswaggon. The right-shot defender has spent the past six seasons with the UBC Thunderbirds — a USports team with some notable PWHL players and draft picks. One such name is 2025 Draft pick Chanreet Bassi, who spent the exact same amount of time at UBC as Miswaggon. Could Miswaggon’s familiarity with Vancouver help her earn a spot on Vancouver’s roster come opening night?