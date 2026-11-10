A New Name, A New Identity: San Jose Sea Lions Join the PWHL

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San Jose Sea Lions / PWHL
San Jose Sea Lions / PWHL
Nov 10, 2026 1:45 PMPublished Nov 10, 2026 1:45 PM
Updated Nov 10, 2026 1:53 PM
Representing the Golden State, the San Jose Sea Lions are ready to make a splash in the Bay Area and in the PWHL.
San Jose's newest professional hockey team is going by a familiar name along the California coast.
The PWHL officially introduced the San Jose Sea Lions on Monday, unveiling the name and branding for its newest franchise.
The sea lion is the centerpiece of the team's new logo, positioned in front of a setting sun with waves running along the bottom. The design is uniquely and undeniably coastal, with a color palette of coastal blue, sunset orange, tidal navy, and sea mist.
“I love the brand. I think the color combination of blue, orange, and white, and the navy blue in the logo is great. I also love that the sea lion is in the shape of a wave; that’s really clever,” said Rory Guilday, San Jose Sea Lions defender. “The first game is going to be so cool. Being in a new market and having new fans that are extremely excited about this season, it's going to be electric in the building. Seeing a lot of orange will be different and a lot of fun, so I'm very excited.”
The animal was chosen for more than its connection to the Pacific. The team describes sea lions as intelligent, playful, and agile, with a protective nature when it comes to their colonies. That image of a fierce guardian is central to the franchise's new identity.
Anatomy of the Sea Lions Logo
The Sea Lions will play their home games at SAP Center, joining the San Jose Sharks and San Jose Barracuda as the city's professional hockey teams. While the three organizations do not share ownership, the Sharks have been vocal in welcoming the PWHL to San Jose.
"I know they're not 'our team,' because technically we don't own them, but I don't care," Sharks Sports & Entertainment President Jonathan Becher previously said. "They're part of the family already."
“As we developed California’s first PWHL team, it was important to create a brand that would resonate across San Jose and the many distinct communities that make up the Bay Area,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President, Business Operations. “That inspiration quickly led us to the Pacific coast, a defining force that connects the region through its shared sense of place. Northern California has built a passionate and growing hockey community while consistently championing women’s sports. Fueled by that pride and the bold, energetic characteristics of the sea lion, this team will embody that same spirit on and off the ice.”
The name also has a connection to Bay Area sports history. The San Francisco Sea Lions played in the West Coast Negro Baseball Association in 1946, featuring Toni Stone, who became the first woman to play regularly in a major men's professional baseball league.
It's a small but meaningful piece of history behind a name that already feels at home along the California coast.
San Jose is one of four new markets joining the PWHL as the league expands to 12 teams. The Sea Lions will give the Bay Area another professional women's sports franchise as the league continues to grow its presence across North America.
The San Francisco Sea Lions had their place in Bay Area sports history. Now, a new generation of Sea Lions will have the chance to make its own mark in San Jose.
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