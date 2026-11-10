A New Name, A New Identity: San Jose Sea Lions Join the PWHL

“I love the brand. I think the color combination of blue, orange, and white, and the navy blue in the logo is great. I also love that the sea lion is in the shape of a wave; that’s really clever,” said Rory Guilday, San Jose Sea Lions defender. “The first game is going to be so cool. Being in a new market and having new fans that are extremely excited about this season, it's going to be electric in the building. Seeing a lot of orange will be different and a lot of fun, so I'm very excited.”